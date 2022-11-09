Christian Rich returns with two new, unforgettable tracks, "Work" with Juicy J and "Verde” with Michael Brun.
Producing for some of today's most innovative and popular hip-hop artists - Christian Rich returns with 2 new undeniable ensembles!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a Grammy nomination and producing two gold-selling singles, DJ/Producer twin duo Christian Rich are back with two undeniable ensembles. On November 11th, the first single, titled "Work," will be released featuring artists Juicy J, Vic Mensa, and Armani Caesar.
Then on November 18th, the second single, "Verde" will be released in collaboration with DJ/Producer Michael Brun, Simi, Mystro, Crayon, and Vic Mensa. Both songs are a product of their new label WATERPROOF COLORS at The Orchard/Sony.
Christian Rich is a musical duo that has been making waves in hip-hop since 2001. Composed of twins Kehinde and Taiwo Hassan, the Chicago-born, Nigeria-raised brothers have earned a reputation for their innovative beats and fresh sound. Christian Rich states, "We are excited to join the Orchard/Sony with our new records and kick things off with "Work." Working with Juicy J, Armani Caesar, and Vic Mensa is key, and we are very thankful for the team."
The musical duo Christian Rich has been behind the production of some of the most progressive tracks released in the last decade by artists such as Drake, Childish Gambino, J. Cole, Earl Sweatshirt, and Vince Staples. Christian Rich is a unique phenomenon in today's music scene. Their versatility allows them to engineer sounds that complement each artist’s strengths which is one of the areas where they excel.
Christian Rich has produced many multi-platinum songs and albums. They have also written two RIAA Gold selling singles, "Big Fish" by Vince Staples, Juicy J and "You Can Cry" by Marshmello and Juicy J.“Work” becomes their third installment with Juicy J.
The single "Work" is available from November 11th on major music platforms.
The follow-up single “Verde” is available November 18th on all platforms.
About Christian Rich
American-born, Berlin-based Christian Rich is a musical duo made up of twins Kehinde Hassan and Taiwo Hassan. They have been making music together since 2001 and have worked with some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Drake, Childish Gambino, J.Cole, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, and The Clipse. Their success on all fronts led to their first self-produced solo single, "Famous Girl," in 2009.
When their then-manager, Shay Hayley, alerted Pharrell Williams of their skills, he called them in to finish Diddy's Last Train to Paris album.
Since then, Christian Rich has continued to impress with their unique style and musical prowess. In 2013, they earned a Grammy nomination for Child Gambino’s Because the Internet. The duo produced the LP, FW14. Christian Rich and Jaden Smith teamed up in 2018 to produce "Ghost," which received over 140 million streams. The following year, Christian Rich collaborated with Smith, Belly and Vic Mensa on the sequel, "Shibuya (Ghost II)." The duo was Grammy-nominated last year for their production work on "Just Like That" by Snoh Aalegra. To date, Christian Rich has started a new label at The Orchard/Sony, which they have named WATERPROOF COLORS.
