GBT's Facial and Body Recognition Patent Application Received a Notice of Allowance

The non-provisional patent describes an innovative, AI driven, image identification and recognition technology

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. GTCH ("GBT" or the "Company") with GBT Tokenize Corp. ("GBT/Tokenize") received a notice of allowance for its facial and body recognition non-provisional patent application. The patent describes a pioneering technology for studying, identifying and recognizing features of an image, such as a human face or body. The patent application seeks to protect techniques to apply machine-learning to classify human facial and bodily features, enabling locking and unlocking functions for smartphone and computers. The described concepts are designed to learn and identify humans with/without facial or body coverage using advanced geometrical engine analysis. The invention incorporates proprietary image calibration algorithms to transform data from a point detector to evaluate a three-dimensional figure of a person. The technology is designed to use neural networks that learn the image's data, identifying unique features of a user's face or body and then mapping them into a database. An expert system then uses this information to construct a three-dimensional object model of the image. The techniques used in the technology are designed to use a machine learning based, three-dimensional modeling to construct and identify an in-depth figure in real-time. The described algorithms can learn features of a human face and body based on a complete or partial view where parts of the face or body are covered and identify the object's biometric variations and predict bodily changes like weight gain and other health related attributes.



"We are pleased to announce the issuance of the notice of allowance covering this technology. The patent application covers a wide range of unique methods and concepts to identify humans and objects features. We believe this type of system can be of a great value for security applications such as identifying a person-of-interest in crowded places like airports, shopping malls and conferences. Another possible efficient application is facial identification for locking/unlocking electronic devices. As security systems have significantly evolved over the past decades, particularly for mobile devices and computers, we believe this type of technology can offer a strong protection layer against privacy and data theft. We believe this type of technology can be effective for various security applications, video censuring and fitness. It can also be implemented within a live stream video such as surveillance cameras or post imaging/video analysis. We plan to further invest in R&D efforts for the described technology, to evaluate superior security capabilities for individuals and businesses" stated Danny Rittman, GBT's CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system or that it will be granted the patent (or prior provisional patent). In order to successfully implement this system, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. GTCH ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

