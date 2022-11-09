A new office has been opened by Multipoint Group as part of its ongoing expansion
Multipoint Group recently opened a new office in Istanbul and appointed İzzet Altunal to the position of Country Sales Manager.
We are pleased to announce that İzzet Altunal has been appointed as Turkey Sales Manager. His extensive experience in both business development and sales management has made him a strong candidate”KFAR SABA, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multipoint Group, a well-established cyber distribution company operating in more than ten countries, recently opened a new office in Istanbul and appointed İzzet Altunal to the position of Country Sales Manager. İzzet studied Electronics and Communication Engineering at Yıldız Technical University and worked for Exclusive Networks, Trend Micro and Inforte as a sales executive for many years.
— Ricardo Resnik
As a result of the high demand for Cyber Security in this region, Multipoint Group continues to expand. The region has a great potential for high technology with its young population and developing economy. In particular, the needs and investments in cyber security are increasing every year. Turkey is a country that has made significant progress in digital banking, e-commerce, e-government and the digitalization of institutions in general. In parallel with this, IT and security investments are changing and diversifying compared to the past. As the technologies being used diversify, we see that new channels are created for hackers. For this reason, it is necessary to narrow the attack surface as much as possible for all environments, and the cyber security investments that need to be made now require a great variety of network, system, cloud and OT systems.
Multipoint continues to represent many innovative cyber security manufacturers in the region with success. It contributes to the cyber security market through many innovative cyber security products such as information security, DDOS, identity management, vulnerability detection and monitoring solutions, data diode IoT, etc.
”We are pleased to announce that İzzet Altunal has been appointed as Turkey Sales Manager. We are happy to work with İzzet. His extensive experience in both business development and sales management has made him a strong candidate for the position. His strong bond with the partner ecosystem in the Turkish market, his ability to motivate a team, as well as his knowledge in sales and business development make him an ideal candidate,” says Ricardo Resnik the CEO of Multipoint Group.
“I believe that the products successfully distributed by Multipoint will greatly contribute to meeting the current and near future critical cyber security needs of many customers in Turkey and Central Asia. At the same time, I think that the business partners in Turkey will add these products to their solution sets and increase the added value they will offer to their customers. The contribution of Multipoint Group to the cyber security market in Turkey and central Asia is exciting. I am honored and happy to start this journey together. I would like to thank Mr. Ricardo Resnik and the whole team for their trust in me. I am happy and excited about all the successful projects we will do with our business partners in Turkey and the contribution we will make to our customers together” As stated by İzzet Altunal.
About The Multipoint Group
The MultiPoint Group is a Value-Added Distributor focused on Cyber Security and cyber-intelligence solutions, with established offices in Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Malta, Singapore, Turkey and Portugal. Multipoint Group was founded in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group, distributing various cyber companies around the globe.
İzzet Altunal
MultiPoint Group
+90 533 206 56 98
Izzet@multipoint-group.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other