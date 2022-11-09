LoveYourBrain Launches Second Annual Mindset Challenge

Free program supports the brain injury community to find balance and mental well-being, with a chance to win exclusive prizes.

NORWICH, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LoveYourBrain Foundation, a Vermont-based nonprofit, is proud to announce its second annual Mindset Challenge, a free, research-backed online yoga, mindfulness, and education program designed to build resilience for people with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, caregivers, clinicians, and others. Over six weeks, participants receive weekly tools to manage stress, increase balance and mobility, create focus and inner steadiness, and support sleep and rest.

TBI is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, with more than 3 million people in the US and Canada alone sustaining a TBI annually. After a brain injury, people often need to navigate new physical and emotional challenges, yet individuals often lack the support to heal. LoveYourBrain’s vision is to create a world where everyone affected by TBI can access their resilience, connect with a compassionate community, and reach their full potential. LoveYourBrain’s free, research-backed programs - like the Mindset Challenge - provide a clear pathway toward this vision.

“I feel more connected to myself, as well as more at peace with my TBI,” shared Darby D., a LYB Mindset Program participant. “Thank you for providing me with the chance to reset and actively love my brain and love myself through peaceful and mindful actions.”

The Mindset Challenge brings LoveYourBrain’s signature online program to a global audience with an added benefit: all who participate by November 18th have an opportunity to win exclusive prizes! This year’s prizes include a 1:1 meeting with co-Founder and Executive Director Adam Pearce on insights into the brain injury journey, a scholarship to a certification-level LoveYourBrain Yoga Training, an online LoveYourBrain Yoga and Meditation class, and a $100 gift certificate to the LoveYourBrain online store.

"There is a tremendous amount of potential, self-compassion, and well-being that already exists within us all. Our evidence-based LYB Mindset is designed to unlock these ‘superpowers’," shared LoveYourBrain’s Senior Director of Programs, Dr. Kyla Pearce. “We planned this Mindset Challenge to coincide with the end of year because a sense of busyness, overload, and complex emotions is often present for us all. The balance and care that this program has been shown to offer the brain injury community feels especially needed.”

To sign up for the Mindset Challenge by November 18th, visit http://www.loveyourbrain.com/challenge

About LoveYourBrain: The LoveYourBrain Foundation is a national non-profit that improves the quality of life of people impacted by traumatic brain injury (TBI) and raises awareness about the importance of brain health. Guided by their family’s experience, brothers Kevin and Adam Pearce established LoveYourBrain in 2014 following Kevin’s severe TBI from a snowboarding accident before the 2010 Olympics. Kevin’s remarkable resilience was transformed into the award-winning HBO Documentary, “The Crash Reel,” which brought to light the challenges and prevalence of TBI. In response, LoveYourBrain developed programs and resources designed to create community and foster resilience for the TBI community. Now, LoveYourBrain’s Yoga, Retreat, and Mindset programs are offered at no cost across the globe to empower the TBI community with new tools, resources, and connections. Visit http://www.loveyourbrain.com to learn more.