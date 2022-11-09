Starling Bank Launches New Partnership With Settld to Support the Bereaved
Starling tie-up with award-winning end-of-life admin service Settld
Through our new partnership with Settld, Starling Bank now offers an even better bereavement customer service and sympathy. We want our customers to know that we are here to help and that we care.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starling Bank has taken swift action to make life simpler for bereaved individuals, following recommendations made in a key nationwide bereavement report.
— Charity Wood, Head of Customer Service at Starling Bank
The digital bank has unveiled a new strategic partnership with end-of-life admin service Settld, which will streamline account administration for those handling the affairs of a Starling bank customer who has died.
Starling customers’ bereaved next of kin will be able to notify a death to the bank and all other relevant service providers, in one go, using Settld’s award-winning online service.
In addition, Starling is brushing aside the need for bereaved individuals to use prefixes such as, Mr, Mrs, Ms etc when notifying the company.
After the death of a loved one, these details can often cause one half of a grieving couple unnecessary upset- given the change in their relationship status.
Charity Wood, Head of Customer Service at Starling Bank, said: “As a digital bank we pride ourselves on making life easier for our customers, and we are focusing renewed attention on those who are bereaved and vulnerable.
“Through our new partnership with Settld, Starling Bank now offers an even better bereavement customer service and sympathy. We want our customers to know that we are here to help and that we care.”
In a comprehensive report, published in October 2022 , the UK Commission on Bereavement said treatment of bereaved individuals and families must improve.
The Commission also said organisations across the UK should make end-of-life admin, or “sadmin”, simpler and recommended one-stop shops like Settld.
Using Settld’s service will save customers up to 10 hours spent contacting individual companies following a death, and weeks or months more trying to resolve accounts satisfactorily.
Settld notifies all service providers, from banks and insurers to energy firms, mobile providers, subscription services, social media platforms and others.
In addition to registering the death with service providers, Settld’s free online service helps users close, transfer or amend accounts and obtain date of death balances for probate.
Vicky Wilson, co-founder and CEO of Settld, said: “Working across the financial services sector, we see how Starling Bank stands out when it comes to approaching bereavement customer care.
“We’ve been extremely impressed with their attention to detail on this topic, and it’s great to see them taking the lead in responding to the UK Bereavement Commission’s report.
“Using Settld, bereaved families face significantly less effort and stress when it comes to informing Starling Bank and all companies of a death - giving bereaved people time to focus on what really matters. We hope other companies follow suit.”
Settld - at www.settld.care - consistently receives 5-star reviews from its customers, who appreciate the benefits of the one-stop shop, automated service.
Starling Bank is an award-winning, fully-licensed and regulated bank built to give people a fairer, smarter and more human alternative to the banks of the past.
