Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Driven by Changing Lifestyle and Consumer Preferences

Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market

Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market was valued at US$ 8.1 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.9% of CAGR through 2022 to 2029

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market with a revenue share of 45 percent in 2021. Economic growth has increased the amount of average disposable income in these regions.” — MMR

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, 9, Nov, 2022: According to the “Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market” report published by Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2021 to USD 13.81 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market provides market insights with an in-depth analysis of every segment of the services offered. The report includes current market trends, implementation of new technologies in the market, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances in the Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market. Insights such as market drivers, restraints, challenges and growth rate fluctuation with estimations are included in the report. The report provides an analysis of the competitive landscape of the Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market. Key players and new entrants are identified for studying their company profiles based on goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence. This helps clients and investors to draw investment and business strategies giving them an edge over other competitors. The report also conducts an analysis that focuses on every segment of the Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market that is divided by technology and application.

Data was gathered meticulously by making sure that enough sample was gathered for deriving accurate results. Primary and secondary methods were employed for data collection. Primary data was gathered through various methods such as surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals. Secondary data was meticulously collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market aiding clients to take a favourable business stance.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of the Luxury Travel Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83987

Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Overview

Globalization has increased trade across the world, changing lifestyles and preferences among consumers. This trade made the transportation of goods key to the economy via various routes. Transportation of goods via seaways with the use of refrigerated containers is known as Refrigerated Sea Transportation. These refrigerated containers are designed to control the temperature ensuring fresh and safe delivery of the goods. The transportation mode is especially important for the transport of perishable goods like seafood and meat, maintaining the quality of the goods.

The Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market for the forecast period is driven by the increase in demand for frozen goods by economies. This is mainly due to changing lifestyles and consumer preferences.

Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Dynamics

Changing lifestyles and consumer preferences have increased the demand for frozen foods. Some factors for this shift include the increased participation of women in the workforce and the growing convenience offered by frozen foods. They have a longer shelf life and are available at affordable prices. Fast-food chains, drive-through takeaways and supermarkets are increasing the demand for frozen foods. This surge in the demand for frozen foods is expected to drive the Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market growth.

The growing cost of energy is an important factor restraining the Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market. To maintain the freshness and quality of these perishable goods, there is a need to maintain a particular temperature to ensure that the products are safe for consumption. Since fluorescent bulbs are used in refrigerating units, the manufacturers have to bear high costs for energy consumption. Refrigeration rules and regulations coupled with high fuel costs are expected to be a hurdle in the growth of the Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market.

The transport equipment requires maintenance and infrastructure for refrigerated containers. A lack of skilled labour for maintaining the market and rising shipping costs is expected to be major challenge for the growth of the Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market.

Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market with revenue share of 45 percent in 2021. Economic growth has increased the amount of average disposable income in these regions. This has increased the demand for perishable products in the region. This is especially true for countries like China, Japan and India which are experiencing high demand for frozen goods that is driving the regional Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market growth.

Europe held the second-largest share in the market. This increase in the share is attributed to their steady demand for perishable goods driving the Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market growth in the region.

Would you like to ask a question? Ask Our Expert: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83987

Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Segmentation

By Mode of Transportation:

Containerized Reefers

Specialized Reefers

By Technology:

Vapour Compression Systems

Air-blown Evaporators

Eutectic Devices

Cryogenic System

Cryo-trans indirect (CTD)

Cryo-trans Indirect (CTI)

Cryo-Trans Hybrid

By Application:

Chilled Food Products

Milk

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Dairy products

Beverages

Fresh Fruits & Vegetables

Frozen Food Products

Ice-cream

Frozen dairy Products

Processed Meat

Fish & Seafood

Bakery Products

Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Key Competitors:

CMA CGM S.A.

Seatrade Reefer Chartering

Maersk Line, NYK Line

China Shipping Container Lines

Africa Express Line

Geest Line

Green Reefers Group

APL

Klinge Group

Kyowa Shipping

Hanjin Shipping

Maestro Reefers

Hamburg Sud

Orient Overseas Container Line

FSC Frigoship Chartering

K Line Logistics

Mediterranean Shipping Company

SeaCube Container Leasing

BLPL

STAR Reefers

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

KMTC

Yang Ming Marine Transport

Hapag-Lloyd

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Compania Sudamericana de Vapores

United Arab Shipping.

Key questions answered in the Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market are:

What is Refrigerated Sea Transportation?

What is the growth rate of Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market for the next five years?

What is the nature of competition in Refrigerated Sea Transportation in developed and developing economies?

Who are the key players in the Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market?

Who are the market leaders in Refrigerated Sea Transportation in Europe

Who are the market leaders in Refrigerated Sea Transportation in USA and Canada

Who are the market leaders in Refrigerated Sea Transportation in India, China, Japan and South Korea?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market?

Who held the largest market share in Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market?

What are the factors for the growth of Asia-Pacific region in Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Maximize Market Research is leading automotive and transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:

Freight Transportation Management Market -The Freight Transportation Management Market size is expected to reach USD 27.50 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.5 percent during the forecast period. The Freight Transportation Management Market is expected to be driven by increased demand for freight transportation, increased demand for rail and roadway freight transportation.

Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market -The Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market size is expected to reach USD 135.07 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.5 percent during the forecast period. The Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market is expected to be driven by high demand from e-commerce operations and high penetration of machine-to-machine communication.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research:

3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2

Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe,

Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India

sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

+91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656