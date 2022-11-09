Epinephrine Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Significance of Catecholamines in Stress Response is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Epinephrine Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epinephrine Market size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Epinephrine, also termed adrenaline, is both a hormone and a neurotransmitter. As a hormone, it is prepared and discharged by the adrenal glands, which are hat-shaped glands that perch on top of every kidney. As a central nervous system neurotransmitter, it is a chemical messenger that assists in sending nerve signals across nerve endings to another nerve cell, muscle cell or gland cell. Catecholamines (CAs) play a principal role in the management of blood pressure. Sympathetic adrenal impacts are eventually drawn out by the neurotransmitter norepinephrine and the hormone epinephrine. Epinephrine or adrenaline is usually generated by the both adrenal glands and a tiny count of neurons in the medulla oblongata. Chromaffin cells of the adrenal medulla are energized by the splanchnic nerve and secrete adrenaline (epinephrine), noradrenaline (norepinephrine), some dopamine, enkephalin and enkephalin-containing peptides and a few additional hormones into the bloodstream. A typical Epinephrine Industry Application involves the treatment of anaphylaxis which happens to cause accelerated heart rate, weak pulse and breathlessness. The surging approval of different epinephrine products, with epinephrine being generated by the adrenal glands and by a tiny count of neurons in the medulla oblongata, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to drive the Epinephrine Market.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America (Epinephrine Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027, owing to the surging demand for Epinephrine in the North American region.

Epinephrine Market growth is being driven by the rising count of cases of anaphylaxis and the launch of the generic version of epinephrine generated by adrenal glands and a tiny count of neurons in the medulla oblongata. However, the dearth of accessibility of epinephrine auto-injectors and their low-cost substitutes are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Epinephrine Market.

Epinephrine Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Epinephrine Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Epinephrine Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type: The Epinephrine Market based on product type can be further segmented into Epinephrine Auto-Injector, Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe, Ampoules And Vials, Combination Epinephrine Products and others. The Epinephrine Auto-Injector Segment held the largest Epinephrine Market share in 2021. Due to the rising application of Epinephrine Auto-Injector for treatment of patients who have been concluded to be raised hazard for anaphylaxis, including individuals with a history of anaphylactic reactions, there is a significant growth in the market. Epinephrine injection, USP auto-injector 0.3mg and 0.15mg is an auto-injector and a combination product including medication and device constituents. The surging application of pocket-sized medication termed epinephrine auto-injector to treat anaphylactic shock is further propelling the growth of the Epinephrine Auto-Injector segment. Furthermore, the Epinephrine Auto-Injector segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of anaphylaxis which happens when the body has a hypersensitive reaction to a substance one is allergic to, such as food, medications or insect stings.

Epinephrine Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The Epinephrine Market based on the application can be further segmented into Anaphylaxis, Cardiac Arrest, Respiratory Disorders, Superficial Bleeding and others. The Anaphylaxis Segment held the largest Epinephrine Market share in 2021. This growth is caused by the surging application of Epinephrine for the Treatment of Anaphylaxis. Epinephrine is the first-line treatment for anaphylaxis. Epinephrine, also called adrenaline, is a hormone that both the adrenal glands and a tiny count of neurons in the medulla oblongata produce in the body. The capability of Epinephrine to perform within minutes to avert progression and reverse the symptoms of anaphylaxis is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Cardiac Arrest segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing application of Epinephrine at the time of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to reverse cardiac arrest.

Epinephrine Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Epinephrine Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America (Epinephrine Market) held the largest Epinephrine Market share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging count of people with life-threatening food allergies and the increase in chronic ailments attributed to allergies in the North American region. The existence of strong healthcare facilities and accelerated introduction of progressive epinephrine injections and products are further propelling the growth of the Epinephrine industry, thereby contributing to the Epinephrine Industry Outlook, in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the surging production of generic epinephrine in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the epinephrine industry are:

1. Mylan N.V.

2. Pfizer Inc.

3. Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

4. Impax Laboratories, Inc.

5. Kaleo, Inc.

