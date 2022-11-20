Globitel Reels from the Immense Success of the Second Edition of its CX Workshop in Cairo
Globitel gathered top leaders and professionals to discuss the latest customer experience trends in Egypt and the MENA region.
Our sincerest gratitude to all panelists, speakers, and attendees as well as the Globitel team for making this event such an incredible one! We look forward to CX#3!”CAIRO, EGYPT, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globitel is incredibly proud to announce that the CX Workshop has once again proven to be a resounding success. Held in Cairo on October 24th, the event gathered a wide variety of industry experts to discuss the significant challenges and trends they face to deliver a world-class customer experience across multiple touchpoints.
— Fadi Qutaishat
Fadi Qutaishat kicked off the second edition of Globitel CX Workshop with a warm welcome and history of Globitel since 1996. Qutaishat emphasized the exponential growth of the customer care industry and the expansion of our products to suit evolving demands in the market.
This year’s event attracted a record number of attendees and speakers, including H.E. Ahmad Hanandeh – Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, who delivered the keynote address at the event. Attendees were given the opportunity to network and connect with one another while sharing their views and insights on various industry issues and best practices.
Deputy CTO Amr Mansour, from Banque Misr, delivered a rich conversation based on his knowledge of the customer service industry, “CX, is it cliche?”. Mansour discussed critical aspects of how businesses can stay ahead of their competition.
Next, during his “Words Have Meaning” talk at Globitel, Hussein Shhadat discussed the benefits of speech analytics with real-world examples of the technology’s success at a call center. Shhadat discussed in depth how businesses can achieve ROI using Speech Analytics technologies. Shhadat addressed measurable KPIs extracted from calls, to make decisions that ensure better operations, improved agent performance, and a higher return on investment.
The workshop also featured a “Finding Your Customer In a Sea Of Data” panel discussion, led by Samer Halawa, Globitel Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, with experts such as Sulayman Ellayan, Chief Executive Officer at Extensya, Naglaa Abdeen, Senior Director at Telecom Egypt, Emad Shawky, Head of Digital Innovation and Digital Factory at Banque Misr, Fady Makin, Head of Customer Experience at Orange Egypt and Khaled Nabhan, Head of Customer Experience at First Bank of Abu Dhabi (FABMisr). The panelists provided valuable insight into how organizations can use data and advanced analytics to improve customer experiences and drive tangible business results.
Nael Halawa, Managing Director at Globitel KSA, delivered an engaging and exciting talk entitled “The Last Blind Side.” In this talk, Halawa addressed how to measure the return on investment from monitoring a critical touch point, the retail shop. Halawa provided tangible examples of KPIs and how they improved with SpeechLog Retail in less than a month. Halawa delivered a compelling talk that encapsulated the retail quality management technologies of today, and answered the most burning questions and delivered a gripping testimony of what he came to know during his decades in the field.
In one of the most memorable sessions of the event, “Achieving Success In The Retail Shop Experience,” a riveting panel discussion was led by Ali Alkhazali, Customer Experience Expert at Abu Dhabi Ports, who spoke alongside experts such as Samer Al Haj, Chief Consumer Sales Officer at Orange Jordan, Yazan Ibrahim, Consumer Business Director at Zain Jordan, Hassan Abdel Moniem, Senior Manager Retail Consumer Operations Customer Experience at Etisalat UAE, Tariq Ibrahim, Manager of Digital Innovation at Etisalat UAE, and Gina Kamel, Head of Customer Experience at B.TECH. The discussion was interactive and featured a lively exchange of opinions and ideas among the participants. The panelists also discussed the importance of delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovative digital and physical touchpoints to strengthen customer loyalty and drive business growth.
Fadi Qutaishat on the event; "On behalf of Globitel, we give our sincerest gratitude to all attendees and the Globitel team for making this event such an incredible one. Based on the comments of all those who attended, the event was a complete success. The speakers and others who delivered such thought-provoking talks deserve credit for this outcome. Globitel is grateful to the panelists for participating in Globitel’s Cairo CX Workshop. Their ability to present topics engagingly, combined with their years of experience and depth of understanding, made for the most memorable sessions."
