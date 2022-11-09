Glucosamine Supplements Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing chronic maladies ascribing to lengthening elderly population is Projected to Drive Glucosamine Supplements Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glucosamine Supplements Market size is estimated to reach $831.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Glucosamine can be expounded as a conglomerate or amino sugar that is made from a blend of levulose and amino acid glutamine. It exists naturally in the cartilage around the junctions of bones. Synthetically prepared glucosamine that forms during hydrolyzation of a linear polysaccharide, “Chitosan” by using enzymes such as alpha and glucoamylase is indeed efficacious in the treatment of osteoarthritis. It simply slowdowns the process of degeneration of the junction of bones which is a foremost complication in osteoarthritis. Glycosylated proteins and lipids are the prime successors of glucosamine in a synthesis reaction. Moreover, such synthetically fabricated Glucosamine plays a noteworthy role in several treatments related to cancer because such amino sugars affect N-glycosylation of glycoproteins and impede them and nowadays these are being used broadly for nutrition.

Key Takeaways:

Geographically, the North America Glucosamine Supplements Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the escalation in osteoporosis cases and overall healthcare expenditure.

The enlargement in ailments associated with bone junctions with age is driving the Glucosamine Supplements Market. However, inattentiveness among a major faction of the population regarding glucosamine supplements and pros linked with them is one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Glucosamine Supplements Market.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Glucosamine Supplements Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Glucosamine Supplements Market Segment Analysis-By Application

The Glucosamine Supplements Market based on the application type can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Medicines (= Osteoporosis medications, Arthritis medications), Protein Supplements and Powders, Dairy Products, Cosmetics, etc. The Protein supplements segment held the largest share owing to the factors such as intensifying health cognizance among people as chronic illnesses are broadening day after day, accruing gym, and exercising trends around the globe. In addition to that, the protein supplements and beverages segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to sheer amelioration in overall and old age population, heightening vegan population, wide-reaching furtherance of veganism attributing to campaigns run by preeminent organizations such as PETA, animal ethics, and Animal defenders international. Interestingly, 39% of the Americans, who are not vegan are actively trying to incorporate plant-based foods into their diets.

Glucosamine Supplements Market Segment Analysis-By Form: The Glucosamine Supplements Market based on the form type can be further segmented into Glucosamine sulfate, Glucosamine HCL, N-acetyl glucosamine. The Glucosamine HCL (=Hydroxy chloride) segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as wide-ranging usage of glucosamine HCl in treating an array of illnesses and disorders such as temporomandibular, glaucoma, rheumatoid arthritis, Kashin-back sicknesses such as back or knee pain and other joint disarrays such as osteoarthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis has taken a hold of around 1.5 million Americans. Moreover, Glucosamine HCL (=Hydroxy chloride) is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Glucosamine Supplements Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: The Glucosamine Supplements based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as accruing elderly population shooting up the frequency of occurrence of numerous complications such as joint disorders, glaucoma, rheumatoid arthritis, Kashin-back, and many more, superior healthcare infrastructure and across the board presence of various distribution channels. However, Asia-pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Glucosamine Supplements industry are:

1. Panvo Organics Ltd.

2. Foodchem International corporation

3. Natrol

4. Mylan N.V.

5. Schiff

