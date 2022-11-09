Global Automotive Adhesives Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Automotive Adhesives Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Automotive Adhesives Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Adhesives Market Report 2022”, the automotive adhesives market size is expected to grow from $4.76 billion in 2021 to $6.15 billion in 2026 at a rate of 5.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2026 and reach $8.14 billion in 2031.

Growth of population globally, is expected to drive the demand for automotive cables going forward.

Key Trends In The Automotive Adhesives Market

The rise in demand for eco-friendly automotive adhesives to meet the highest possible standards of environmental regulations and safety is a key trend in the automotive adhesives market.

Companies are mainly focusing on replacing solvents with environmentally compatible solutions. Unlike mechanical fasteners, green adhesives are rust-free and they also decrease the likelihood of water and snow penetration, making a stronger and long-lasting bond for vehicles.

Automotive Adhesives Market Overview

The automotive adhesives market report consists of sales of automotive adhesives products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as binding substances by automotive equipment manufacturers to bond different substrates of metal. The use of automotive adhesives eliminates the need for welding and mechanical bolts, welds, and rivets. Automotive adhesives are frequently utilized in sealing, holding, and structural applications in both the manufacturing and aftermarket of automobiles.

Market Size Data

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Adhesive Type: Structural, Tapes and Films, Threadlocks and Retainers, Liquid Gaskets

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger cars, LCVs, Trucks, Buses, Aftermarket

• By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylics, Silicone, SMP, MMA, Others

• By Application: BIW, Glazing, Powertrain, Paint Shops, Upholstery

• By Geography: The global automotive adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Henkel & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Arkema, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The automotive adhesives market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

