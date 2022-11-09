Network Automation market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Key companies present in the market are seeking collaboration with companies that are active in R&D of Network Automation.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Network Automation market forecast accounted $22 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant market growth with CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period 2021- 2026. Network devices today are meant to be managed using a command-line interface (CLI). A number of extra control lays must be introduced to the application programming interface (API) to translate CLI to automate these devices. Network automation uses programmable logic to manage network resources and services. Increasing use of smart and integrated devices, increased use of automation technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which enables companies to increase network problems by means of real-time data monitoring, are important factors that drive the development in the network automation market. Moreover, network automation solutions for cloud native applications enable to configure networks quickly and securely by utilizing cloud computing capabilities due to which there is a rise in market demand.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Network-Automation-Market-Research-500715

Key Takeaways

1. Key companies present in the market are seeking collaboration with companies that are active in R&D of Network Automation.

2. Increasing deployments of network automation solutions for data centres is set to boost the market growth.

3. North America dominated held the major market share in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the early adoption of new technologies, government regulations and others.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500715

Segmental Analysis:

Network Automation market Segment Analysis - By Solution Type: SD-WAN and Network Virtualization segment is anticipated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. Networking and virtualization functions abstract the implementation and disconnects new network capabilities from the hardware infrastructure and related topological limitations to enable the programming leading to flexible and agile communication networks. Furthermore, SD-WAN 2.0 allows the firm to transfer connections and securely plan the consumption of virtualized services across the network from a single IT governance platform. By using a software-definable wide-ranging network (SD-WAN), organizations are accommodating virtualization in order to overcome the IT expenses of computing systems, such as the consumption of hardware and maintenance.

Network Automation market Segment Analysis - By Deployment Type: By Deployment type, Network Automation market is segmented into on-premises, Cloud. Cloud deployment type is estimated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. Automation of the Cloud Network makes rapid and safe network setup possible using cloud computing. In addition, the cloud deployment model measures the capability of a system to handle huge network application traffic. By adopting these technologies, small businesses may gather and analyze data and improve customer service. Current requirements are rising over their on-site equivalents for cloud based network automatic solutions due to the many advantages that cloud deployment offers.

Network Automation market Segment Analysis - Geography: North America held the highest Network Automation market revenue in 2020 with market share of around 34%. The main reason behind the region's predominance is that there are prominent vendors of networking solutions, such as Cisco, IBM, SolarWinds, VMWare, Extreme Networks, Juneiper Networks, and so on. Furthermore, the region's domination of internet penetration and acceptance of technology is a key motivator for network automation solutions. The Cisco Annual Internet Report (2018-2023) indicates that roughly 92% of the population in the area will use the internet by 2023. The rise in demand for improved network services in connected and mobile devices is driving substantial expansion. As North America has always been a leader in technological adoption, the area has been seen as many linked gadgets as possible.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Network Automation industry are:

1. Cisco

2. Juniper Networks

3. IBM

4. Micro Focus

5. NetBrain

Click on the following link to buy the Network Automation Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500715

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

Automation Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026)

http://https//www.industryarc.com/Report/15493/automation-market.html

Network Management Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026)

http://https//www.industryarc.com/Report/18700/network-management-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062