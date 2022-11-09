Non-Alcoholic Beer Market to Achieve a High CAGR Of 5.81% During Forecast Period 2021-2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Health Awareness Regarding The Ill Effects Of Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Consumption

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Non-Alcoholic Beer Market size is estimated to reach $35,681 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% over 2021-2026. Beer is one of the world's oldest fermented drinks and one of the most frequently used alcoholic beverages. Non-Alcoholic Beers, as the name sounds - beer which does not have alcohol. However, the non-alcoholic variety consists of a little alcohol, this is usually prepared through dealcoholization of carbohydrate by the addition of yeast and other enzymes. Alcohol-free beer has a maximum alcohol content of 0.05 percent ABV, de-alcoholised beer has a maximum alcohol content of 0.5 percent beer, and low-alcohol beer has a maximum alcohol content of 1.2 percent beer. As a result of increasing health-conscious lifestyle trends, demographics, tougher laws, religious prohibitions, and customer preferences, interest in non-alcoholic beers (NABs) has grown steadily, driving market growth. During the forecast period 2021-2026, market expansion is poised to be fuelled by increasing attention of consumers to health-issues linked to alcohol abuse urges breweries to expand the assortment of conventional beers through novel drinks concepts. Furthermore, companies are gaining strong operating margins despite facing challenges related to labelling and less than 1% alcohol content in non-alcoholic beer. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Non-Alcoholic-Beer-Market-Research-513942

Key takeaways:

1. In 2020, Europe dominated the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market.

2. Health- and taste-conscious consumers are increasingly now choosing low- and no-alcohol beer to socialize, drink responsibly and save lives are enhancing the growth of the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market report.

4. Stringent laws regarding the manufacturing and its compliance to the various regions is set to create hurdles for the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513942

Segmental Analysis:

1. The hops segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% for the period 2021-2026. Hop extracts are widely utilized in breweries due to their ability to save time and energy during the brewing process. As a result of the increased use of hops in beer manufacturing, the non-alcoholic beer industry will grow.

2. The online retail segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.7% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to the fact that there is an increase in the number of online retail channels, especially in developing economies, which has augmented the penetration of modern grocery retail chains, further contributing to the sales of non-alcoholic beer in the up-coming years.

3. Europe dominated the Non-Alcoholic beer Market with major share of 45.2% in 2020. Europe is the world's top producer of non-alcoholic beer. Moreover, beer producers in the region of Europe are attempting to make profit on the rising demand in low-alcohol variants by developing goods in this category.

4. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the fact that Asian countries such as Japan, China, and India are considered as the third largest consumer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in terms of volume thereby offering significant potential growth in the non-alcoholic beer industry.

5. The significant driver boosting the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market during the projected period 2021-2026 is increasing health awareness regarding the ill effects of alcohol consumption. The demand for such beverages is increasing as it further raises the chances of developing chronic liver inflammation and illness.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Non-Alcoholic Beer industry are -

1. Heineken International

2. Moscow Brewing Company

3. Carlsberg

4. Coors Brewing Company

5. Suntory Beer

Click on the following link to buy the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513942

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Malt Ingredient Market

http://https//www.industryarc.com/Report/16574/malt-ingredient-market-for-bakery.html

B. Beer Market

http://https//www.industryarc.com/Report/16695/beer-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062