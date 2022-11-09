New AI launched so businesses can have workers on short Notice

New Matchmaking service tool enables businesses to get the help they need when they need it with no recruiting fees and no hourly upcharges.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorkWorld International Labour Services Inc. (workworld.ca) an emerging leader in short-term and long-term placement of workers, announced the launch of an advanced Performance Rapid Response AI tool that enables businesses to have rated workers available for various assignments.The Rapid Response AI module compares and matches the requirements of the business needing help with the thousands of workers who have been vetted & added to the WorkWorld database. As assignments come in from the business members, built-in messaging then begins between the business and matched workers. The business selects the workers(s) for assignment. When the assignment is complete, the business rates the worker(s) and the worker(s) rates the business.“We have created a win-win situation for businesses and workers.” Says Angus Poulain, Managing Director of WorkWorld Labour Services. “In today's gig economy world, we found workers are looking for Freedom and Flexibility. With WorkWorld, once a worker has been screened, vetted and entered into our database, they are free to work as much or as little as they want,” says Poulain.The proprietary software and AI which is built by WorkWorld allows the business to hire as many workers as they need, as many times as they need them for short-term or long-term and all for one low monthly membership fee. Possibly saving the business tens of thousands of dollars a year.Poulain says: “We have currently rolled out our offerings to businesses in the Greater Toronto Area with amazing success and are now rolling out to major cities across Canada. Near future plans call for a rollout into the USA market and beyond along with adding many value-added products for businesses and workers.”The main objective of our program is to optimize efficiencies, have rated workers available to businesses when they need and improve the overall performance of businesses so they can stay ahead of the competition. A second objective is to provide a much-needed service to workers who are underemployed or want to earn extra money, and who want a variety of experiences. Everybody wins.Using our in-house recruiting staff, a member business also has access to our recruiters to fill those hard-to-fill positions. A user-friendly form allows business owners & hiring managers to quickly and easily create a job order form. This is then matched and sent to vetted workers and within hours have staff positions filled without the usual dependence on an outside advertisement, interviewing process and length of time it takes to get extra help.About WorkWorld International ServicesWorkWorld ( www.workworld.ca ) is a Canadian Federally Incorporated Company with offices in Toronto and Halifax. WorkWorld has developed a data-driven Matchmaking Management Solution (MMS) with capabilities to allow simple and smart processing for the business community. WorkWorld simplifies the need for workers and last-minute staff by adding automated processing workflows, using data modelling and AI to provide smart recommendations, improving members' decision-making processes and ensuring members have access to full staff and stay ahead of the competition. Leading companies from construction to courier services use WorkWorld to modernize their operations, enhance, and improve their customers’ experience. For more information, visit: http://www.workworld.ca or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_rG8s81jqc