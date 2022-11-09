At 6.9% CAGR, Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Size Worth USD $1.7 Trillion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The hectic lifestyle of the population has allowed the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Nonalcoholic Beverage Market size is estimated to reach $1.7 trillion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. As the name is purgatory, non-alcoholic beverage is a drink that contains no alcohol, however, within the US, non-alcoholic drinks are beverages that have less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. Some of the common and extensively used beverages with no alcohols are tea, which is mostly obtained from Camellia Sinensis, green tea which has an abundance of both epicatechin gallate and epigallocatechin gallate, both the said esters are a type of catechin. EGCG or epigallocatechin gallate has been associated with an aiding factor to reduce weight by altering the hunger hormones of a person. Within the hospitality sector, nonalcoholic beverages are served with cocktails and mocktails. The increasing prevalence across the domain of sports and nutrition drinks has been an aiding factor for the market sustenance. Manufacturers are blending new tastes and offerings at discounted or market-competitive rates to withhold the consuming population, as most of the consumers now are at flight risk. Moreover, there have been cases supplementing the transfer of Salmonella Typhimurium, through beverages that have resulted in typhoid and other malign fevers. The growing urbanization trends and their supplemental need to balance diets and maintain energy levels throughout the day are some of the factors driving the Nonalcoholic Beverages Industry in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific’s non-alcoholic beverages held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to a robust demand created from the following regions, and various off-shore production plants operated by the market giants which lowers the overall final product cost to cater to the price-sensitive lot of population.

2. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to the rising urban population shift, and a subtle increment in disposable income.

3. The growing urbanization trends and their supplemental need to balance diets and maintain energy levels throughout the day are some of the factors driving the Nonalcoholic Beverages market. However, the growing health consciousness of consumers has negatively affected the market growth.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Carbonated beverages have posed themselves with various disadvantages such as an increased risk of diabetes. As per US CDC, 26.9 million people, or 8.2% of the entire adult population is now diabetic. Hence, are preferring drinks that can control their glucose spike levels.

2. Non-carbonated beverages are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the consumer sentiment, which governs them to not only limit their intake for sugary foods, but to also include beverage items which can fulfil the purpose of functional foods. As per research, EGCG or epigallocatechin gallate were highly effective in inhibiting infection of live SARS-CoV-2 and human coronavirus.

3. Online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the growing presence of internet in various geographies, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Approximately 5.2 billion people have access to the internet, which is close to 66% of the entire population. Moreover, exponential growth has been registered for two decades, when 1300% increment was observed. Owing to such factors, the market is positioned favorably.

4. Asia-Pacific held a dominant share of 34% as compared to other regions in the year 2021. It is owing to the demand created from Asia-Pacific, and the presence of various off-shore plants of the giants which further facilitate the sales.

5. As per various surveys, around 2 in every 3 American or 66.7% of the population of USA consume at least one cup of hot coffee every day. Interestingly, each office worker drink around 1,000 cups of caffeine-oriented coffee each year. The overall orientation of the urban population living within the urban area now stands at 4.4 billion and is expected to cross the 5 billion mark by 2030.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage industry are -

1. PepsiCo Inc

2. The Coca-Cola Company

3. Danone S.A.

4. Red Bull Gmbh

5. Parle Agro

