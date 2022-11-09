Bakery Processing Equipment Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Baking Processing Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $15.6 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The bakery industry consists of bread, cookies or biscuits, cakes, and pastries manufacturing units. The factors that are contributing to the popularity of bakery products are increased demand for ready-to-eat convenient items, availability at lower cost, greater nutritional quality, availability of varieties with different structures, taste profiles, and better taste. Bakery products have become popular among populations. The consumption of bread and bakery products has steadily increased in the world that has resulted in the demand of baking processing equipment like dough sheeters, cooling conveyors, extrusion machines, and pan greasers. During a pandemic, the consumption of biscuits and cookies increased at a rate of 86%. During the lockdown, the consumption rate has been on an all-time hike which has proven to be a relief for the bakery industry. Post-pandemic demand for bakery products consumed did not reduce as manufacturers continued to witness a significant rise in demand. Among the bakery products, about 33% of total processed products are comprised of biscuits. Recently, 79% of the biscuits are produced by small-scale sectors consisting of both factory and non-factory units. The robust growth in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, fragrances, cosmetics, and even pharmaceuticals are some of the factors driving the Vanillin Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Growing awareness about diet and health has increased the demand for bakery products among consumers as it provides improved nutritional value.

2. Sales of baking-related products increased 24% in the United States as many consumers looked for home-based activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. North American bakers are investing in production systems that provide both flexibility and growing productivity. However, Asia-Pacific would provide lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period owing to the advances made by the likes of India and China, as they invest huge amounts of money into manufacturing by taking the outsourcing route.

4. Growing consumption of bakery products among the population and investments in advanced technologies for bakery production are some of the factors driving the Market. However, the high cost of equipment is one of the factors impeding the market growth.

5. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Baking Processing Equipment Market Report.

1. Mixers is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.14% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Bread mixers play an incredibly important role in modern bakeries. Proper bakery mixing equipment helps to increase efficiency, improve their production line, and quickly mix ingredients to produce large amounts of bread, pastries, and other baked goods.

2. The consumption of cakes & pastries has increased over the past decade owing to the new trend among the younger generation to celebrate every occasion such as birthdays, anniversary, workplace promotions, etc. with cakes & pastries. In the U.S., about 137 million Americans consumed cakes in 2020. Thereby, increasing the demand for bakery processing equipment in the bakery industry.

3. Cookies & Biscuits is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Increased demand for cookies and biscuits has resulted in the growth and expansion of the bakery market. Owing to their reasonable price and ready-to-eat character, there has been a surge in the overall consumption of cookies and biscuits thereby, increasing the production of baking processing equipment.

4. North America held a dominant market share of 48% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts. The U.S. bread production industry has seen a rise in export by 7.2% to over $1billion where 80% of products moved to Canada and 10% to Mexico.

5. According to American Bakers Association, the U.S. bakery industry is a huge business that makes a gross domestic product of 2.1%. Sales of baking-related products increased 24% in the United States as many consumers looked for home-based activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

6. New machinery and technology is an expensive investment that ultimately leads to a decrease in cost per unit of output. Bakeries need a range of equipment from grinders, processors to oven and display boxes. These can cost from INR 500,000 to INR 1000000. A small bakery has a generally cost-effective startup that costs approximately $10,000 to $70,000 as compared to joining an established bakery company, which averages at $400,000.

The top 5 players in the Baking Processing Equipment industry are -

1. Buhler Holdings AG

2. Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

3. De Monchy Aromatics

4. International Flavors & Fragrances

5. Evolva Holding

