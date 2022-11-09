Steering Knuckle Market Increased Demand and Innovations in the Automotive Industry, Exclusive Report by MMR

Steering Knuckle Market

The steering Knuckle Market size was valued at USD 59.95 Bn. in 2021 and the total Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 % from 2022 to 2029

Europe dominated the Steering Knuckle Market in 2021 with the revenue share of 45 percent. In the region, Market growth is led by Germany on account of being the largest exporter of the Market” — MMR

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Steering Knuckle Market” report published by Maximize market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 1167.17 billion in 2021 to USD 2728.80 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 11.2 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Steering Knuckle Market Scope and Research Methodology

A detailed analysis of the Steering Knuckle Market is provided in the report with the global, regional and local breakup of the market. Market size is estimated in value and volume along with growth rate fluctuations throughout the forecast period. For an in-depth analysis of the market, it is divided into segments by vehicle type, manufacturing method and material type, presenting a segment-wise analysis with key factors affecting growth or fall in those segments. Key manufacturers and new entrants in the Steering Knuckle Market are listed for studying these companies by goods and services offered, revenue generated, financial status, portfolio, geographical presence, new product launches and implementation of new technology. Regional analysis of the market gives an estimate of all the possible opportunities prevailing in the Steering Knuckle Market. The report provides a complete picture of the Steering Knuckle Market by acting as a guide for investors and other industries dependent on the Steering Knuckle Market for devising their strategies for growth.

Key insights such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities are covered in the report for a deeper understanding of Steering Knuckle Market dynamics. Data is gathered from primary and secondary methods for conducting the analysis. Primary data was gathered through various methods such as surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals. Secondary data was collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases.

Steering Knuckle Market Overview

A steering knuckle is a mental piece with protruding arms that are positioned behind the front wheels connecting the wheel hub to the suspension. These knuckles are central to the steering system of the vehicle and need to be sturdy as their purpose is to manoeuvre the wheels while steering the vehicle.

The Steering Knuckle Market is expected to witness growth on the account of the growing automotive industry and changing consumer preferences for vehicles.

Steering Knuckle Market Dynamics

Governments have been taking measures and implementing strict laws for reducing automotive carbon emissions. This has resulted in a shift towards Electronic power steering which has a record for reducing the amount of fuel consumption. The need for fuel-efficient automobiles is expected to increase the market for electronic power steering, boosting the growth of the Steering Knuckle Market.

Changing consumer preferences in the automotive industry is working towards enhancing the efficiency of the vehicles while focusing on the visual aesthetic aspect while manufacturing. This change has pushed the Steering Knuckle Market to change its design to meet the changing needs of the automotive industry. The automotive industry is adopting AI (Artificial Intelligence) for the introduction of autonomous vehicles. This is another factor that will increase demand for electronic power steering, thereby leading to Steering Knuckle Market growth.

A significant trend in the automotive industry is of reducing the weight of vehicles in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions and increase the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Steering Knuckle Market is driven by increasing demand for lightweight steering knuckles. All-terrain vehicles are gaining popularity with a rise in recreational activities paving the path for new opportunities and innovations in the market. Their production is expected to increase the demand for Steering Knuckle Market for the forecast period. However, the high machining and maintenance cost of the steering knuckles is expected to cause disruptions in the market as atomization in manufacturing is difficult.

Steering Knuckle Market Regional Insights

Europe dominated the Steering Knuckle Market in 2021 with the revenue share of 45 percent. In the region, Steering Knuckle Market growth is led by Germany on account of being the largest exporter of Steering Knuckle in the world. Advancements in the market are expected to present more opportunities for growth during the forecast period. The regional growth in the Steering Knuckle Market is also attributed to the concentration of manufacturers in the area with the growth of the automotive industry being the key driver of growth. North America is expected to witness steady growth in the Steering Knuckle Market however speculations on the political unrest and strict technical regulations by the government in the region are expected to introduce the possibility of it hampering the regional Steering Knuckle Market.

For the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness positive growth on account of factors such as cheap labour and the availability of resources. China is expected to lead the Steering Knuckle Market in the region. This is due to the existence of several automotive manufacturers in China.

Steering Knuckle Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Off-road Vehicles

Others

By Manufacturing Method:

Casting

Forging

By Material Type:

Steel

Aluminium

Composites

Steering Knuckle Market Key Manufacturers:

Teksid S.p.A. (Italy)

Farinia SA (USA)

TeraFlex Suspensions (USA)

Happy Forgings Limited (India)

Busche Performance Group (USA)

Jikasu Engineering Corp (India)

MAG IAS GmbH (Germany)

p.A

ATTC Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)

Sakthi Auto Component Limited (SACL) (India)

NINGBO SAP STEERING SYSTEM CO.LTD (China)

Beinbauer Group (Germany)

Bharat Forge (India)

Mevotech LP

MOOG Parts

MZW Motors

Professional Parts Sweden

ACDelco Corporation

Crown Automotive Sales Co., Ltd.

Dorman Products

Key questions answered in the Steering Knuckle Market are:

What is a Steering Knuckle?

What is the growth rate of Steering Knuckle Market for the next five years?

What is the nature of competition in Steering Knuckle industry in developed and developing economies?

Who are the key players in the Steering Knuckle Market?

Who are the market leaders in Steering Knuckle in Europe

Who are the market leaders in Steering Knuckle in USA and Canada

Who are the market leaders in Steering Knuckle in India, China, Japan and South Korea?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Steering Knuckle Market?

Who held the largest market share in Steering Knuckle Market?

What are the factors for the growth of Asia-Pacific region in Steering Knuckle Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

