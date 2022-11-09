Quadrans Foundation kicks off its Grant Program

The Quadrans Foundation is to issue grants to all enterprises wishing to develop blockchain-based industrial applications on the Quadrans infrastructure.

MENDRISIO, SWITZERLAND, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When adopting Blockchain technology, enterprises face high costs, price uncertainty, and gas price fluctuations - putting blockchain adoption under high pressure and having a dramatic impact on performance and executability. For most, these factors could be a show-stopper.

The Quadrans blockchain represents the solution to EVM-like blockchains for all industry-related projects seeking a secure, decentralised environment capable of performing energy- and cost-efficient transactions.

Thanks to its unique characteristics, Quadrans is attracting real-world use cases from all industry sectors: supply chain traceability (food and textile industry), energy, pharma, and more.

In order to support companies’ blockchain adoption, the Quadrans Foundation has launched its Grant Program, in line with the Quadrans blockchain research and development support since 2018.

The Grant Program is eligible for companies and projects adopting Quadrans for their desired use case while improving the entire community, facilitating sustainability, and implementing circular systems.

Enterprises and individuals are invited to submit their projects through the Quadrans Foundation website by filling out the appropriate form.

Reach out to the Quadrans Foundation and find the most suitable Grant for your project or idea!

Quadrans Blockchain Ecosystem