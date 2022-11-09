Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,808 in the last 365 days.

Quadrans Foundation kicks off its Grant Program

Quadrans Foundation kicks off its Grant Program

Quadrans Foundation kicks off its Grant Program

The Quadrans Foundation is to issue grants to all enterprises wishing to develop blockchain-based industrial applications on the Quadrans infrastructure.

MENDRISIO, SWITZERLAND, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When adopting Blockchain technology, enterprises face high costs, price uncertainty, and gas price fluctuations - putting blockchain adoption under high pressure and having a dramatic impact on performance and executability. For most, these factors could be a show-stopper.

The Quadrans blockchain represents the solution to EVM-like blockchains for all industry-related projects seeking a secure, decentralised environment capable of performing energy- and cost-efficient transactions.

Thanks to its unique characteristics, Quadrans is attracting real-world use cases from all industry sectors: supply chain traceability (food and textile industry), energy, pharma, and more.

In order to support companies’ blockchain adoption, the Quadrans Foundation has launched its Grant Program, in line with the Quadrans blockchain research and development support since 2018.

The Grant Program is eligible for companies and projects adopting Quadrans for their desired use case while improving the entire community, facilitating sustainability, and implementing circular systems.

Enterprises and individuals are invited to submit their projects through the Quadrans Foundation website by filling out the appropriate form.

Reach out to the Quadrans Foundation and find the most suitable Grant for your project or idea!

Quadrans Foundation
Quadrans Foundation
fondazione@quadrans.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Quadrans Blockchain Ecosystem

You just read:

Quadrans Foundation kicks off its Grant Program

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.