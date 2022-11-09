Silicon Tetrachloride Market worth $3.1 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The drivers for the Silicon Tetrachloride Market are growing demand for consumer electronics,paints&coating industry an increase in the number of solar projects

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Silicon Tetrachloride Market size is estimated to reach US$3.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022-2027. Silicon tetrachloride is a colorless volatile liquid that is used to produce high purity silicon and is used to make optical fibre and fumed silica which is used as viscosity adjustment in paint & coating, printing, adhesive, etc. Silicon tetrachloride has various applications like as chemical intermediate used in fractional distillation for making polysilicon, making coating adhesives from Grignard reagents, as raw material for semi-conductors, solar photovoltaic, and consumer electronics like mobiles, laptops, etc. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Silicon Tetrachloride Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the silicon tetrachloride market as the region consist of major end-users of the silicon tetrachloride like electronic, automobile, ceramics, etc. in countries like China, India, Indonesia

2. High purity silicon tetrachloride is a major raw material used for the manufacturing of optic cables whose demand is steadily increasing due to the growing development of 4G, LTE, FTX, and other Internet-of-Things.

3. Silicon tetrachloride is the major source of pure silicon while manufacturing polysilicon which is used as wafers in large amounts for photovoltaic cells and semiconductors



Segmental Analysis:

1. Electronic grade held the largest share in the silicon tetrachloride market in 2021, with a share of over 30%. The high purity and low volatile nature of electronic-grade silicon tetrachloride make it suitable for the production of silicon rubber which is used in applications like automotive wiring insulation.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the silicon tetrachloride market in 2021, with a share of over 45%. The region consists of countries like China, India, Indonesia, etc. that have maximum smartphone users and established electronic and automobile sectors which are major users of silicon tetrachloride.

3. Semiconductor held the largest share in the silicon tetrachloride market in 2021, with a share of over 42%. Semiconductors are primarily made of a compound such as silicon that is rich in electrical stability and acts as an insulator. These electronic devices are used as discrete devices or integrated circuit chips in most consumer electronics such as computers, smartphones, digital cameras, LED, washing machines, digital cameras, etc.

4. Electronic held the largest share in the silicon tetrachloride market in 2021, with a share of over 36%. Electronic equipment has high usage in various fields such as communication, medical diagnosis, information technology, entertainment, etc. Silicon tetrachloride due to its high electrical and resistance properties is used to make integrated circuit chips and semiconductors used in electronic devices.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Silicon Tetrachloride Industry are -

1. Evonik Industries

2. Tokuyama Chemicals Co. Ltd

3. Shandong Xinlong Group Co Ltd

4. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

5. Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.



