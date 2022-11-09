Scaling Omni-Commerce: OMNA.io Introduces Shopee Integration For Shopify

SINGAPORE, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Shopee by OMNA.io, merchants can now link their Shopee store with Shopify commerce platform to have a unified selling solution, enabling them to sell and fulfil orders more efficiently.

Retailers are experiencing increase in revenue and exposure by listing their products on more platforms and marketplaces. However, with an ever increasing number of marketplaces, retailers are struggling to keep up with managing their products and orders across each channel without an integrated solution.

With Shopee by OMNA.io , this app enables merchants whom are on the Shopify commerce platform to:

Sync Shopify product inventory with Shopee to ensure that inventory is always consistent across all channels

Sync Shopee orders into Shopify for a unified order management solution, ensuring that no orders are missed

Supports multiple Shopee seller accounts



The app is now available on the Shopify App Store - https://apps.shopify.com/omna-3 , new users are eligible for a 14 days free trial with affordable monthly tiered plans available for retailers of every size.

OMNA.io will be integrating with more marketplaces such as Lazada, Qoo10 and Amazon to better support our retailers in South-East Asia and South America.



About OMNA Pte Ltd:

OMNA.io, is an omni-channel ecommerce software provider based in Singapore founded in 2018. The company was founded by Mr Jeremy Low, whom faced challenges with managing multiple online platforms for his consumer product business and decided to develop a solution to solve his challenge which was shared by many other retailers.

About Shopee:

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Launched in 2015, it is a platform tailored for the region, providing customers with an easy, secure and fast online shopping experience through strong payment and fulfillment support.

