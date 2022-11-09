Ganjika Unveils All New Indoor Reserve Kief Prerolls
The leading CBD brand is set to launch its all-new line of high-quality indoor reverse kief prerolls.CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of cannabis is changing. After its successful line of CBD products, Ganjika launches a new line of high-quality Indoor Reserve Kief prerolls containing CBD and CBG. The smoke is smooth, pure, and clean, with a flowery aroma. Premium DELTA-8 infused hemp flower in a king-size cone. This is prime kief material for smoking.
The smoke is smooth, pure, and clean, with a flowery aroma. The Ganjika Reserve Kief Prerolls are available in three different varieties: T1 Trump, Suver Haze, and Lifter. Each preroll comes in the form of an individual glass container with a child-resistant cap.
Ganjika is proud to introduce its all-new DELTA-8 infused hemp flower prerolls. These premium products have been developed in collaboration with America's most trusted cannabis supplier. On the other hand, the DELTA-8 is an advanced cannabinoid that has been shown to be effective in treating pain and other conditions such as arthritis, Parkinson's Disease, and more. It helps relieve pain while also improving mood and overall well-being!
"The proprietary method allows us to bring out the highest levels of terpenes and cannabinoids available from a hemp flower. We can do this by using our proprietary extraction process that takes advantage of high-pressure, low-temperature oils. This allows us to extract more than just CBD; all cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes are present in the hemp flower. This results in an even more complete representation of what you would find when smoking our product as opposed to using dried bud or concentrates alone!" said a company spokesperson at Ganjika.
Not to forget, the CBD and CBG used to make the products are non-psychoactive but have many health benefits. They can help to provide powerful relief from physical pain, mental stress, anxiety, and depression.
"We are proud to introduce our new line of Kief Prerolls. These products bring together our expertise in the growing hemp industry and our dedication to creating an amazing user experience for customers," said Kamlesh Bhatia, Partner at Ganjika. "By offering both CBD and CBG prerolls in one convenient package, we've made it easier than ever before for consumers to access premium cannabis products."
Ganjika has been a pioneer since its founding and continues to be on the cutting edge of innovation. As one of the first companies to offer CBD-infused hemp flowers in a king-size cone, Ganjika is well-positioned to capture market share. With this new line of Indoor Reserve Kief prerolls, we are excited to continue our pursuit of excellence in all aspects of our business and customer experience.
About Ganjika -
Ganjika is a brand owned by Tazo Farms. The company is an autonomous organization meaning it grows everything it sells. The products available on their website are lab-tested and FDA-approved.
