Meet Tech Bay Leaf - the one-stop-solution Digital Marketing Agency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in the city that never sleeps, always keeps you on edge and is powered by the energy and soul of its inhabitants, Tech Bay Leaf was built on similar beliefs. That the world is more dynamic than it has ever been and while everyone is constantly vying for your attention, the only way to capture it is through creativity and inventiveness. Tech Bay Leaf is an integrated marketing digital firm that gives clutter-breaking solutions and helps brands become more valuable.
Tech Bay Leaf works closely with their clients to first and foremost understand the core of any business. With 10+ years of building meaningful relationships and sharing unified vision for growth, Tech Bay Leaf is able to communicate the need for a product or service in a compelling manner. To be able to do this, the agency focuses on a data-driven approach that helps them achieve high-performance results and contribute to the entire digital canvas. Forecasts show that global advertising spends will continue to grow through 2022 and 2023 which indicates that brands are still prioritizing digital channels. Tech Bay Leaf has a Digital-First focus which means that their digital strategy ensures that an overarching goal is met and more defined prospects are targeted.
“We support brands right from start-up to scale-up. We have a unique advantage of learning advanced digital techniques from our fast growing D2C partner brands. By combining these learnings with our agile, inherent strategies and a problem-solving approach, we provide brands the firepower to scale”, says Shilpa Sirdesai, Founder & CEO of Tech Bay Leaf.
The agency provides ad operations services and digital solutions to their partner brands and works closely with them to amplify their campaigns on social media (Facebook/Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, LinkedIn, Snapchat), Google, programmatic and other areas, whether it be in operations or strategy. In fact, they work in tandem so that you can simply call them an extension of your marketing teams!
With Tech Bay Leaf’s strategy and execution and skilled ad ops teams that operate in your time zone, the agency believes in doing smart work to put your brands in the spotlight. Their trained experts manage complete online activities, so their clients’ time can be productively spent focusing on growth. Tech Bay Leaf is also well-versed with the different aspects of international cultures and with an eye for detail, the agency is able to create an impact and communicate an effective story. The agency looks into 360-degree marketing activities that will have the brand covered on all fronts.
Today's fast-changing and ever-evolving trends require an agile and iterative strategy. Tech Bay Leaf is equipped with the right acumen and tools to help brands scale and sustain. Their robust strategies have helped their clients such as Northwest Group LLC, The Odell's Shop, Promunch, Avestar Capital, Fabletics, Savage x Fenty, Sony Godrej, Carestream, Maya Brenner and the list goes on.
The logo is not just the silent ambassador of the agency but also an articulation of the core beliefs and principles. If Bay Leaf is a flavoring herb, Tech Bay Leaf is digitized and will add that extra flavor. It's set to add that zing needed in your marketing!
Be it earned, owned or paid media, Tech Bay Leaf brings a lot of value to your growth and to your future. It is the last missing piece of the jigsaw! Check out their website to have a look at their services and the great work being done.
Allwyn Dsouza
Tech Bay Leaf works closely with their clients to first and foremost understand the core of any business. With 10+ years of building meaningful relationships and sharing unified vision for growth, Tech Bay Leaf is able to communicate the need for a product or service in a compelling manner. To be able to do this, the agency focuses on a data-driven approach that helps them achieve high-performance results and contribute to the entire digital canvas. Forecasts show that global advertising spends will continue to grow through 2022 and 2023 which indicates that brands are still prioritizing digital channels. Tech Bay Leaf has a Digital-First focus which means that their digital strategy ensures that an overarching goal is met and more defined prospects are targeted.
“We support brands right from start-up to scale-up. We have a unique advantage of learning advanced digital techniques from our fast growing D2C partner brands. By combining these learnings with our agile, inherent strategies and a problem-solving approach, we provide brands the firepower to scale”, says Shilpa Sirdesai, Founder & CEO of Tech Bay Leaf.
The agency provides ad operations services and digital solutions to their partner brands and works closely with them to amplify their campaigns on social media (Facebook/Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, LinkedIn, Snapchat), Google, programmatic and other areas, whether it be in operations or strategy. In fact, they work in tandem so that you can simply call them an extension of your marketing teams!
With Tech Bay Leaf’s strategy and execution and skilled ad ops teams that operate in your time zone, the agency believes in doing smart work to put your brands in the spotlight. Their trained experts manage complete online activities, so their clients’ time can be productively spent focusing on growth. Tech Bay Leaf is also well-versed with the different aspects of international cultures and with an eye for detail, the agency is able to create an impact and communicate an effective story. The agency looks into 360-degree marketing activities that will have the brand covered on all fronts.
Today's fast-changing and ever-evolving trends require an agile and iterative strategy. Tech Bay Leaf is equipped with the right acumen and tools to help brands scale and sustain. Their robust strategies have helped their clients such as Northwest Group LLC, The Odell's Shop, Promunch, Avestar Capital, Fabletics, Savage x Fenty, Sony Godrej, Carestream, Maya Brenner and the list goes on.
The logo is not just the silent ambassador of the agency but also an articulation of the core beliefs and principles. If Bay Leaf is a flavoring herb, Tech Bay Leaf is digitized and will add that extra flavor. It's set to add that zing needed in your marketing!
Be it earned, owned or paid media, Tech Bay Leaf brings a lot of value to your growth and to your future. It is the last missing piece of the jigsaw! Check out their website to have a look at their services and the great work being done.
Allwyn Dsouza
Tech Bay Leaf Pvt Ltd
+1 415-231-0706
info@techbayleaf.com