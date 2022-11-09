Sterols Market size is forecast to reach US$1,585.7 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Sterols Market size is forecast to reach US$1,585.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterols market size is forecast to reach US$1,585.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027. Sterols are the naturally occurring compounds that are majorly found in the cell membranes of plants (vascular plant). Sterols are obtained from plant sources such as cereals, nuts, vegetable oils, and tall oils among others. Vegetable oils including sunflower oil, soybean oil, and corn oil are the major sources of sterols. Beta-sitosterol is one of many sterols that come from plants. Sterols are a subgroup of steroids and they are amphipathic lipids synthesized from acetyl-coenzyme. The change in consumer food habits along with the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are some of the major factors expected to drive the market growth for sterols during the forecast period. Sterols reduce cholesterol absorption, due to their structural resemblance with cholesterol and offer many benefits for human health. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are one of the leading causes of death globally, and also estimated at approximately 17.9 million die each year. However, the limited availability of sterol-based products in developing economies and fluctuating raw material prices are likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).Rapid urbanization, emerging economies, and the growing population are the major factors driving the market growth.

2. The Phytosterols segment is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. The increasing market for personal care and the growing importance of sterols among end -users are the key factors driving the Sterols market.

1. The Phytosterols segments accounted for approximately 45% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Phytosterols, also known as plant sterols, are a family of molecules related to cholesterol. Phytosterols block the absorption of cholesterol and also improve heart health and decrease blood levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the body. They

2. The food segment accounted for more than 31% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing number of food processing companies along with the growing consumption of processed food is supporting the market growth for the food segment. The food segment includes dairy products, sauces & dressings, beverages, bakery and confectionery, and others.

3. European region held the largest share in the sterols market in 2021, up to 33%, owing to the rapid growth in food & beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries in the region. The presence of developed nations such as Germany and the United Kingdom is driving the market growth in the region. The increasing demand for non-GMO products in the European region is supporting the market growth for sterols.

The top 5 players in the Sterols industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. Cargill Incorporated

3. The Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Raisio Plc.

5. Arboris LLC

