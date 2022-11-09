Photosensitive Glass Market size is forecast to reach $ 9.8 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Photosensitive glass market size is forecast to reach $ 9.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photosensitive glass market size is forecast to reach $ 9.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026 as photosensitive glass is widely used for decorative purposes owing to its attractive appearance. Photosensitive glass is similar to photo-definable or photostructurable glass or photomachinable glass, which is a crystal-clear glass that belongs to the lithium silicate family glass. Photosensitive glass can capture images by microscopic metallic particles when it is exposed to ultraviolet lights. Photosensitive glass is used for various applications, such as window decoration, wall and partition beautification, and windowpanes in architectural appliances. Photosensitive glasses have valuable properties such as high strength, excellent stability, reproductivity, and multiplicity of contrast shades, thus it is used for jewelry, fresco printing, and others. Hence, such factors are estimated to grow the demand for photosensitive glass for decoration.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Photosensitive market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the photosensitive glass market owing to increasing demand from construction and decorative sectors in developed countries such as the Unites States, Canada, and Mexico.

2. The increased demand for photosensitive glass (group of lithium silicate family glass) due to its characteristics of capturing colorful images and superior physical properties fuel its use for aesthetic purposes.

3. Increasing applications of photosensitive glass across various areas such as wall decoration, painting, ornamental tiles, and others are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The transparent colored glass segment held the largest share in the photosensitive glass market in 2020. Transparent glass can transmit and absorb/refract daylight in all directions. It helps to increase solar reflectivity, reduce heat, and maintain the view. Thus, most of the transparent colored glass is used for decorative purposes in houses, hotels, and other commercial buildings. Hence, increasing demand for transparent glass is estimated to boost the demand for photosensitive glass.

2. Decorative wall segment by application held the largest share for the photosensitive glass market and growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026 as it is widely used for appearance enhancement in a residential environment. Photosensitive glass belongs to lithium silicate-based glass family which is used for producing ceramic floor tiles for decorative purposes which, in turn, increasing the demand for glass in residential areas. Thus, the growing residential sector is likely to increase the demand for photosensitive glasses (also known as photostructurable glass or photomachinable glass).

3. North America region dominated the photosensitive glass market in 2020 with more than 30% of market share due to established industry and economically strong nature, which helps to generate additional demand for the photosensitive glass market. It is widely used in the commercial sector to aesthetically enhance the surroundings. Thus, growing housing demand in North American countries such as the USA is expected to grow the demand for decorative glass at homes.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Photosensitive Glass industry are:

1. Photosensitive Glass Market Corning Incorporated

2. HOYA Corporation

3. Schott AG

4. IPG Photonics Corporation

5. Gaffer Glass

