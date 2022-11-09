Web Filtering Market worth $10.1 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 14.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Demand of Data Security and Data Monitoring Across Various End-Use Industries are Contributing towards Web Filtering Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Web Filtering Market is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $10.1 billion by 2026. Web filtering is a technology that stops users from viewing certain URLs or websites by preventing their browsers from loading pages from these sites. Web filters are made in different ways and deliver various solutions for individual, family, institutional, or enterprise use. With the advancement in technologies and increasing demand of safe internet in the global market, there are different types of web filtering services available such as DNS Filtering, URL Filtering, Image Filtering, and many others. Anyone concerned with using the internet safely, web filtering can be an excellent tool that is designed to help users to prevent attacks or loss of security. In enterprise, web filtering software is used for monitoring and filtering employees' internet surfing data which can positively help to actively enforce IT policies as well, further preventing data leakage. This wide range of applications tend to enhance the global Web Filtering Market size in the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The rising demand of data security and data monitoring across various end-use industries in global level is analysed to significantly drive the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. Solutions is analysed to hold significant share in 2020 owing to its implication in the banking sector and government sector. The rise in initiatives taken by the government of various economies helps to prevent data leakage and has brought major growth in the demand of Web filtering solutions across the globe.

3. BFSI is expected to hold the highest market share in the forecast period owing to the implication of this technology in this sector to prevent IT threats that would compromise with personal details of users.

4. North America is analysed to hold the highest market share over the forecast period owing to the availability of many large enterprises and huge market growth of Industry 4.0 in this region as compared to other regions.

Segmental Analysis:

1. URL Filtering is analysed to hold the highest share and grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to usage to the end-users to improve cybersecurity defense services.

2. North America is analysed to be the major region with a share of 30% in 2020 for the Web Filtering Market owing to the positive government regulations and the enhanced adoption of web content filtering in schools, institutions, and business organizations, which boost the adoption of web content filtering solutions and innovative technology.

3. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment is analysed to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. With a growing number of cybercrimes activities, the security of sensitive data such as financial banking details, personal banking details, personally identifiable information, and confidential corporate data is at high risk.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Web Filtering industry are -

1. Barracuda Networks

2. Censornet

3. Cisco

4. Clearswift

5. Contentkeeper Technologies

