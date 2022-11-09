Agile Evolutionary Group Launches Voices for Excellence Health Education Initiative
Michael Conner, CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group launches Voices for Excellence Health Education Initiative to reduce the inequality gaps for student learning.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Evolutionary Group (A.E.G), a company that assists leaders and organizations in the overall development of education, has recently launched the Voices for Excellence Health Education Initiative, pioneered by Michael Conner, Ed.D, CEO and Founder of A.E.G and former Superintendent of Schools in Middletown, Connecticut.
A.E.G has identified ActivePure as the core operator for the initiative. ActivePure focuses on improving indoor air quality through innovative and integrated technology in order to prevent the spread of pathogens and diseases such as COVID-19 in enclosed spaces.
“The genesis of this innovative initiative derives from my experience as a Superintendent of Schools during the pandemic,” says Dr. Conner. “I became acutely cognizant of underpinning healthy schools and the necessity to underscore indoor air quality as a strategic focus for learning organizations across America.”
As the creator of the Disruptive Excellence Framework, A.E.G is able to determine factors that affect a student’s performance, readiness, and access to education. With the current onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that schools encourage healthy environments and in particular, the quality of indoor air in order to decrease absenteeism rates of students and improve the pedagogical efficacy of teachers.
Michael Conner, Ed.D is an educator, entrepreneur, and author. He supports learning organizations to find and implement changes to their systems that create success. Dr. Conner attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he received an Advanced Certificate and holds a graduate degree in business analytics from Harvard University.
He has recently launched “Voices for Excellence” a new podcast addressing topics that affect the education sector.
