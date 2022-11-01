Michael Conner Launches Voices for Excellence Podcast
Dr. Michael Conner, Ed.D, CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group Hosts Top Educational LeadersITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voices for Excellence, a podcast hosted by Dr. Michael Conner, Ed.D, and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group has just launched its first series, which tackles Excellence and Equity in education along with other diversity topics in education.
As a part of Agile Evolutionary Group's ongoing goal to assist leaders and organizations in promoting inclusion, excellence, and sustainability in their school systems, the Voices for Excellence podcast was created. Voices for Excellence is currently planned as a one-year series.
According to Dr. Conner, Ed. D., "The podcast invites top educational leaders focusing on equity and excellence in education to discuss topics important to them and the improvement of school systems around the United States." Topics range from creating more inclusive environments to building up accountability and equity in school districts throughout the country.
The first podcast covered Hispanic Heritage Month and featured superintendent Zandra Jo Galvan from Greenfield School District in California and Dr. Alex Marrero, the superintendent of the Denver Public Schools in Denver, Colorado. Find "Excellence and Equity: Is this Possible in the AC-Stage of Education" online now.
Listeners can catch the second podcast, which recently aired on October 24, 2022, with more to come in the future. Visit Agile Evolutionary Group or its YouTube channel to connect and listen to the podcasts available now. For more about transforming schools in the AC-Stage of Education, Dr. Conner's book, Intentional, Bold, Unapologetic, is available for pre-order.
Dr. Michael Conner Ed.D. has previously served as Superintendent of Schools in Middletown, CT., Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning in Willimantic, CT., Chief Academic Officer in Norwalk CT, and Principal at Augusta Lewis Troup School in New Haven, CT. He is best known as the creator of the Disruptive Excellence Framework.
