Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,497 in the last 365 days.

Michael Conner Launches Voices for Excellence Podcast

Dr. Michael Conner, Ed.D, CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group Hosts Top Educational Leaders

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voices for Excellence, a podcast hosted by Dr. Michael Conner, Ed.D, and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group has just launched its first series, which tackles Excellence and Equity in education along with other diversity topics in education.

As a part of Agile Evolutionary Group's ongoing goal to assist leaders and organizations in promoting inclusion, excellence, and sustainability in their school systems, the Voices for Excellence podcast was created. Voices for Excellence is currently planned as a one-year series.

According to Dr. Conner, Ed. D., "The podcast invites top educational leaders focusing on equity and excellence in education to discuss topics important to them and the improvement of school systems around the United States." Topics range from creating more inclusive environments to building up accountability and equity in school districts throughout the country.

The first podcast covered Hispanic Heritage Month and featured superintendent Zandra Jo Galvan from Greenfield School District in California and Dr. Alex Marrero, the superintendent of the Denver Public Schools in Denver, Colorado. Find "Excellence and Equity: Is this Possible in the AC-Stage of Education" online now.

Listeners can catch the second podcast, which recently aired on October 24, 2022, with more to come in the future. Visit Agile Evolutionary Group or its YouTube channel to connect and listen to the podcasts available now. For more about transforming schools in the AC-Stage of Education, Dr. Conner's book, Intentional, Bold, Unapologetic, is available for pre-order.

Dr. Michael Conner Ed.D. has previously served as Superintendent of Schools in Middletown, CT., Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning in Willimantic, CT., Chief Academic Officer in Norwalk CT, and Principal at Augusta Lewis Troup School in New Haven, CT. He is best known as the creator of the Disruptive Excellence Framework.

To learn more news and information about Michael Conner, please visit his Linkedin profile.

###

Media Relations
Michael Conner
email us here

You just read:

Michael Conner Launches Voices for Excellence Podcast

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.