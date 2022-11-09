Flower Turbines on Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca
Flower Turbines was the subject of a feature on Oct. 22, 2022, on CBS Henry Ford's Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca. Access to the segment is provided.LAWRENCE, NEW YORK, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines was the subject of a feature on Oct. 22, 2022, on CBS Saturday morning Henry Ford's Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca. Here is the link for the segment. This link is only visible to US audiences or those using a VPN set to the US.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=tBMnxUQxn5w
You can view it from outside the US at https://vimeo.com/768232152
password = HearstMPG
Flower Turbines is energizing the small wind power revolution. Its unique technologies are presented and shares can be reserved for its upcoming Reg A+ Tier 2 offering at https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines. You can buy products at https://flowerturbines.com/store/. If you are in the EU, you can buy by quotation with its staff at support.eu@flowerturbines.com Outside of that, contact support.us@flowerturbines.com for a custom quotation.
Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together. Here is a short video about the company: https://vimeo.com/656581899
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
-Twice winner of the Dutch Sustainability Award.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it.”
NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED, AND IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NO OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED UNTIL THE OFFERING STATEMENT HAS BEEN QUALIFIED BY THE SEC. ANY SUCH OFFER MAY BE WITHDRAWN OR REVOKED, WITHOUT OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND, AT ANY TIME BEFORE NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE GIVEN AFTER THE DATE OF QUALIFICATION. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST INVOLVES NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND. "RESERVING" SHARES IS SIMPLY AN INDICATION OF INTEREST.
Mark Farb
Flower Turbines
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Flower Turbines Brand Video