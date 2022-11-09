Free Town Hall in Tampa Will Answer Questions About Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Claims
Tampa veterans and families will learn about the Camp Lejeune Justice Act and how they might qualify for financial recovery for exposure-caused illnesses.
They defended our country. Now, we’re here to defend them.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Levin Papantonio Rafferty (LPR) law firm will present a Camp Lejeune “Road to Justice” Town Hall meeting to inform the people of Tampa, Florida, about Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Claims. The event is co-sponsored by the Magazine Law Group.
— Jim Magazine, Magazine Law Group
It will take place Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM at the David Barksdale Active Older Adult Center.
Admission to the Town Hall meeting is free.
“We are honored to step up and guide our Marine Corps veterans to justice,” said Magazine Law Group Attorney Jim Magazine. “They defended our country. Now, we’re here to defend them.”
Military service personnel and citizens who served, worked, or lived at the Camp Lejeune Marine Base between 1957 and 1985, could have been exposed to toxic drinking water and developed serious illnesses as a result of this exposure. These people might qualify to file claims against the U.S. government to recover losses from their illnesses.
“We applaud President Biden and lawmakers for taking this important step to consider the substantial harms people suffered from Camp Lejeune,” said LPR Attorney Brian Barr. “We are holding these Town Hall meetings to help those who served our country at this military base, as well as their families and civilians who lived and worked there, get the justice they deserve.”
To register for the Road to Justice Town Hall in Tampa, Florida, interested attendees can visit the Camp Lejeune “Road to Justice” Town Hall in Tampa, Florida event website. For an updated itinerary of Town Hall locations throughout the country, visit the Camp Lejeune Road to Justice Town Hall website.
Many of Those Impacted Don’t Know Their Rights to File Claims
On August 10, 2022, President Biden signed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, part of the larger PACT Act. The Act creates a path for victims of Camp Lejeune’s contaminated water to pursue litigation against the U.S. government.
Among those who could be eligible for compensation are:
• Military personnel
• Reservists
• Guardsmen
• Military family members
• Civilian workers
“After decades of ignoring warnings and reports about the drinking water contamination, the U.S. government has finally come around to do right by the people who suffered from this inaction,” said LPR Attorney Sara Papantonio. “Sadly, many of those who were exposed died from their exposure-caused illnesses. We want to make sure all victims know about their rights to file claims and to help them pursue the compensation they are due.”
Papantonio explains that victims have a short window in which to bring their claims. The attorneys will discuss this deadline and eligibility criteria and will answer any questions attendees have about Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Claims.
###
About the Magazine Law Group
James (Jim) Magazine is a Florida Board Certified Civil Trial lawyer who has spent his career helping injured victims. As a Martindale Hubbell AV rated attorney, he is often referred cases by his peers who ask him to litigate because of his reputation as a top trial lawyer and his extensive experience inside the courtroom.
Jim has many accolades, including being awarded the Lifetime Achievement selection to America’s Top 100 Attorneys, the 2021 award of The Best Lawyers in America for his work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. He was selected in Trends Legal Elite and recognized as one of the TOP 100 Trial Lawyers in the State of Florida and a Florida super lawyer from 2010 to the present. He is a longtime Board member of the Florida Justice Association, and is a member of the Clearwater Bar Association, the West Pasco Bar Association, and the National Trial Lawyers Association.
For questions about the firm’s legal practice, call (729) 499-9900.
About Levin Papantonio Rafferty
The Levin Papantonio Rafferty law firm has been representing injured people across the globe since 1955. The firm has gained national recognition as one of the most successful personal injury firms in the world and has been featured on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, as well as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time Magazine, Forbes, and National Law Journal.
Levin Papantonio Rafferty attorneys handle lawsuits throughout the country involving prescription drugs, medical devices, medical malpractice, car accidents, and business litigation. Levin Papantonio Rafferty has earned more than $4 billion in jury verdicts and settlements, litigating against some of the largest corporations in the world.
For questions about the firm’s legal practice, call 1 (800) 277-1193.
Sara Stephens
Levin Papantonio Rafferty
+1 281-744-6560
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other