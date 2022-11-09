Lionbridge Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022
Lionbridge, the only language service provider featured on the list, recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction
We want everyone to feel empowered and to seize opportunities wherever they find them. We recognize the value and different perspectives of every member of our global community.”WALTHAM, MA, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge today announced that it has been named to Newsweek’s annual list of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, standing out for its commitment to creating a culture that values its people and fosters a sense of belonging in an inclusive workplace. Lionbridge was the only language service provider featured on the list.
— John Fennelly, CEO, Lionbridge
The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.
“We place a high degree of trust in our employees and encourage an open dialogue on issues that are important to them,” said John Fennelly, Chief Executive Officer, Lionbridge. “We want everyone to feel empowered and to seize opportunities wherever they find them. We recognize the value and different perspectives of every member of our global community. It is an honor to now be able to call ourselves one of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®.”
Lionbridge surveys its global workforce multiple times each year to gauge sentiment around recognition, career development, excitement for the future, and more. The opportunity for employees to provide direct feedback about their experience allows Lionbridge to take meaningful action optimized for maximum impact.
“Our employees are passionate about helping our customers communicate with their customers everywhere, in every language,” said Ann Lazarus-Barnes, Chief People Officer, Lionbridge. “We believe in nurturing that sense of purpose and creating a culture that allows them to make their voices and perspectives heard.”
To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking.
“As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”
"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."
