Comedian Matt The Welder Takes the Web by Storm
Controversy is no adversary to this beloved Florida Comedian
Well I mean Hey”PLANT CITY, FL, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Edward Taylor (born August 28, 1989), known professionally by his stage name Matt The Welder, is an American stand-up comedian, actor, producer, writer, and stunt performer.
— Matt The Welder
He was in the movie Tread (2020), a documentary. (IMBD), “Welder (2015) and “Shark Attack Files” 2021
Matt The Welder has released his first comedy albums,which has been certified gold by the RIAA for shipments of 500,000 copies and in addition has starred in his own "Nothing Left To Lose" Comedy Tour. (
Matthew Taylor was born in Tampa, Florida on August 28, 1989, and raised on a farm in nearby Odessa, FL. He is the son of John and Kathleen Taylor.
Matt graduated from Sickles High School in Tampa, FL in 2008. He went to welding school and became a master welder.
Initially performing stand-up under his real name with limited success, he became famous after developing the Matt The Welder character, a personality that he now maintains throughout his stage act. The Matt The Welder character has a stereotypical redneck appearance and a Southern accent, Just as Matt has in real life.
He has recently taken the internet by storm gathering followers from all over the US with his controversial videos and posts.
Personal Life
Taylor and his wife Season married in 2018. They have a son, Baden and a daughter, Colsyn. Season has 3 other children which Matt is a stepfather to. Nevaeh, Saia, and Hunter. The Taylor family resides in Plant City, FL on a farm
Matthew Taylor
Matt The Welder
