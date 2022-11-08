"MISSION KASHI" invited by Art for Peace and Confluence to have Premiere in Hollywood
After New York and New Jersey Grand Premieres, this dramatic, Terrorists Criminal Web Series is gaining major acclaim.HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After New York and New Jersey Grand Premieres, this dramatic, Terrorists Criminal Web Series is gaining major acclaim. Directed by Viivek Srivastava & Produced by Mukesh Modi
“MISSION KASHI” Terrorists have always tried to disturb India. This time they have planned to damage a spiritual place known as Kashi. After taking the help from our own people, the Terrorists have challenged the system. Who were helping them? What really happened? To find out please watch “MISSION KASHI”
Art for Peace & Confulence Bharat Mahotsav Festival & Film Premiere
“Mission Kashi'' Film Premiere event will take place on Saturday, November 12th at 12:30pm at “W” Hotel 6250 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, CA and is being honored with following awards
* Art for Peace Awards
* Bharat Gaurav Samman Awards
* Many more
Directors & All-Star Cast
Story & Directed by Viivek Srivastava
Produced by Mukesh Modi
Anirudha Singh (Bhuj, Guns of Banaras, Mahakumbh, The Red Land)
Yashveer Choudhary (Mirzapur, The Red Land)
Prithvi Zutshi (Housefull 4, Hate Story 3, Once upon a time in Mumbai)
Mamta Rai (Jamtara)
Manish Sinha (Andhadhun, Ludo, Mahakumbh, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India)
Sonu Choubey (Mission Kashi)
Thrilling Plot, Based on facts
“Kashi” is one of the most spiritual and the ancient city in India.
Mission Kashi delivers impactful messages, how the hate can destroy humanity, how terrorists can use your social media to cause harm. The terrorists took the help from some innocent’s people and challenged the system that intelligent service. This web series will keep the audience on a roller coaster and the nail biting story will take you all the way to the end to find out who were helping them in their attack.
“Please keep your country 1st before religion.”
— Mukesh Modi
Passion for Film, Truth & Giving Back
Modi’spassion is to giveback, globally, through film and service. Prior to “Mission Kashi” he also produced, directed and wrote feature film “The Elevator” and the documentary called “VISION” to inspire a sense of community.
“Even if you can help just one person, and the person who gets help will help others, this will create a ‘CHAIN OF HELP’ and the whole world will become helpful to each other,” says Modi.
Modi has been giving back with the gift of sight by providing free medical care to those with glaucoma and other ailments. Each year for the last ten years, he’s sponsored a free medical camp and cataract surgery in India (Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan). He flies there and meets the beneficiary patients personally. He also donates garments to charity in USA and other countries. The next step in his journey is to open a school and provide children with free education. Helping students to unfold their immeasurable capabilities will bring benefits for generations to come.
