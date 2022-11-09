AM Industry Leader Jason Bassi Joins Holo as VP of Sales

Jason Bassi joins Holo as new VP of Sales

Metal additive manufacturing company Holo prepares to scale commercial capabilities with key sales leadership appointment.

NEWARK, CA, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holo, the metal additive manufacturing company, today announced the appointment of 3D printing veteran Jason Bassi to the key role of Vice President of Sales, effective November 1. This leadership position, reporting directly to CEO Hal Zarem, is set to spur Holo into the next phases of its commercial growth.

Holo, which 3D prints highly-precise metal parts in prototype to production volumes for customers’ exacting requirements, is scaling capabilities and setting new expectations for additive manufacturing. In order to take its place in an increasingly noisy marketplace, the company is prioritizing a strong strategy as a focused vertical supplier built on its reliable, repeatable, and scalable manufacturing technology, PureForm™.

Holo’s PureForm technology produces parts with features less than 50 microns, holding tight tolerances across a wide variety of sizes. With this precision and MIM-like surface finish, Holo’s parts generally do not need post-processing, further reducing cost to the end customer. As demand continues to rise for complex metal parts, Holo is poised for growth – and increased sales.

Bassi joins Holo from a strong background in additive manufacturing. Most recently serving as the Director of Sales for the Americas at Boston Micro Fabrication, Bassi is deeply familiar with the intricacies of 3D printing micro components. As a go-to-market leader, Bassi has honed his skills in developing sales strategy, establishing strategic accounts, managing sales teams, and driving revenue growth. He brings 18 years of experience in additive manufacturing and contract manufacturing. Previous experiences also include senior sales positions in industries including capital equipment, paid part services, and contract manufacturing services, as well as overseeing the development of networks of solution partners.

“Spending the last three years with an industry-leading micro-precision polymer 3D printing company, I know the challenges around 3D printing high precision parts. When I learned about Holo and their ability to achieve this level of precision with 3D printed metal parts, I was immediately drawn to their technology, team, and business model,” Bassi said. “The combination of delivering highly precise parts with metal properties consistent with metal injection molding (MIM) methods is truly game changing. The fact that we manufacture parts to the customers’ specifications means we need to deliver on what we promise. I am excited to be heading up the sales efforts with the industry leader in delivering micro-precision metal 3D printed parts.”

As the VP of Sales, Bassi will lead Holo’s strategic approaches to customer relationships and satisfaction.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jason to the Holo team,” said Hal Zarem, Holo’s Chief Executive Officer. “He is the ideal addition, bringing a unique mix of experience and initiative to accelerate our growth, expand our customer relationships and catapult us into new realms for PureForm additive manufacturing.”



About Holo

Holo enables digital manufacturing at scale. The company’s patented PureForm™ additive manufacturing process combines proprietary photolithographic 3D printing with proven metal injection molding (MIM) backend production. Materials include stainless steel and copper, as well as more challenging alloys and ceramics. Holo supplies parts directly to customers, from rapid prototypes through production. The company’s scalable platform is ramping up to produce millions of high-performance parts in Holo’s Northern California facility and with partners. Learn more at holoam.com. Reach out at holoinfo@holoam.com.