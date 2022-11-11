Matt Axton, Acclaimed Americana Musician, Headlines Upcoming Tribute to His Legendary Father Hoyt Axton

Matt Axton

Younger Axton’s Los Angeles birthday bash to showcase family music legacy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The center of the Americana music universe is set to explode from Hollywood, California, on Honky Tonk & Vine at the famed Sassafras Saloon where Matt Axton will mark his birthday by headlining a monumental celebration of the genre-defying music of his father, Hoyt Axton.

The elder Axton (1938-1999) was an accomplished actor as well as a singer, songwriter, and composer who wrote such well-known hits as “Never Been to Spain” and “Joy to the World” by Three Dog Night, Ringo Starr’s “No No Song,” “The Pusher” by Steppenwolf,” and his own “Boney Fingers.” All those hits and more will be showcased at the event headlined by Matt Axton, who like his beloved father brings a crisp, clear, rich baritone voice and skilled finger-picking guitar to his own eclectic Americana, which includes a mix of roots, rock, country, bluegrass, folk, and funk.

WHAT: Grand Ole Country Bunker presents Honky Tonk & Vine “Americana Joy: The Music of Hoyt Axton”

Celebrate Hoyt Axton’s Music, the diverse Los Angeles Americana scene, and Matt Axton’s birthday with Matt Axton and Friends

WHEN: November 19: 8pm - 2am

WHERE: Sassafras Saloon, 1233 Vine St, Hollywood CA 90038

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.hk/e/americana-joy-the-music-of-hoyt-axton-tickets-463963817267

“My dad was a song hit-maker, writing music and lyrics that crossed many genres, from the psychedelic anti-drug rock anthem “The Pusher” to folk standards like “Greenback Dollar” and country hits like his own chart-topping “Boney Fingers,” says the younger Axton, whose signature storytelling will provide additional insights to his father’s songs and music. He’ll be joined by a diverse lineup from the LA Americana music scene, including bluegrass revivalists Watertower, Americana folk from Gilbert Louie Ray Band, and guest appearances by musicians and vocalists Ikes Creek, Leggy Peggy, Tar and Flowers, and Jordan Hook, with DJ sets by Max Maxtofferson.

“All I wanted for my birthday was to get all these great musicians together in one room for one night, and it was kismet that Grand Ole Country Bunker’s Honky Tonk & Vine wanted to honor my dad,” says Axton. “It’s a triple celebration of my dad’s music, the LA Americana music scene, and it just so happens to be my birthday.”

Matt Axton is a California-based singer-songwriter, guitarist, and band leader. His music is a “humble slice of Americana,” a mix of folk, roots, country, blues, and rock. His eclectic style was grown in the mountains of Tahoe and proudly honed in the heart of the Axton music legacy. Matt’s grandmother, Mae Boren Axton, co-penned Elvis Presley’s first million-selling hit “Heartbreak Hotel” and was known as The Queen Mother of Nashville. Matt's father, Hoyt Axton, was a musical powerhouse in the folk-country-rock scene and an accomplished actor appearing in more than fifty films and TV programs. Boasting over 300 original songs of his own, Matt Axton is making his mark in the West Coast music scene with a recent single and video release of his bittersweet and bright country love song “Blue Sky Rain,” followed by collaborations with Hollywood bluegrass, country, and rock mainstays.