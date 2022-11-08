Read more about Thomasville Man Arrested in Homicide Investigation

Submit Release
Thomasville, GA (November 8, 2022) – ﻿ James Hudson, age 53, was arrested for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, in connection to the death of Jamal Tremayne Haynes in Thomasville.

The GBI was requested to investigate Haynes’ death on October 20, 2022. It is alleged that Jamal Tremayne Hayes and James Hudson went to a home in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street in Thomasville where Kelton Butler was asleep on a couch. Another person at the home allowed Hayes and Hudson inside and they began assaulting and cutting Butler. The men began to fight and one of them pulled out a gun. Butler was able to gain control of the gun and shoot Hayes, who died. Hudson left the scene. The GBI obtained warrants for Hudson and he was arrested on November 3.

Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the Thomas County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

 

 

