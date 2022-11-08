PSD Seeks Input on Draft 2023 Consolidated Renewable Energy Standard Model

On November 8, 2022, the Department of Public Service (Department), published a Draft of the 2023 Consolidated Renewable Energy Standard (“RES”) Model for review pursuant to 30 V.S.A. § 8005b. The Department is currently in the process of gathering input from stakeholders on the model and assumptions used to develop the 10-year projections of the RES impacts. A draft of the model is available on the Department's Renewable Energy Standard Reports webpage.

Alongside with the model, the Department has provided a slide presentation to better explain the purpose and content of the RES model, core inputs/assumptions, and a brief summary of draft results. Interested stakeholders are welcome to review the presentation, the model itself, or both, and the Department welcomes written comments on any and all aspects of this model and assumptions.

Written comments can be emailed to adam.jacobs@vermont.gov by November 25, 2022.

This model estimates a range of costs for Vermont’s RES as it exists in law today; however, Vermont’s 2022 Comprehensive Energy Plan recommended that the state, “Consider adjustments to the Renewable Energy Standard and complementary renewable energy programs comprehensively, through a transparent and open process.” That process is underway, and the Department intends to release a public engagement plan by the end of this month to describe future opportunities for engagement.

