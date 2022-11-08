Omni Casey to open 100 new Cash-Flow Breakfast Club Locations Throughout the US Over the Next 3 Years
Casey’s in-person monthly event, the Cash-Flow Breakfast Club is a unique community of mentors, coaches and masterminds.
Real estate investor and author Omni Casey opened the very first Cash-Flow Breakfast Club in Loudoun, VA, in 2018. It soon became the most popular real estate investing event in the area, consistently maxing out venue capacity of more than 100 attendees. After nearly 4 years of perfecting the format, Casey opened a second location this year in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The unique format of this event, which consists of high-level education, gamified networking, mastermind breakout sessions, case studies, group deal analysis, market deep dives, and peer-to-peer coaching facilitation, has attracted the attention of some of the top investors in the real estate industry. There have been many requests to expand into their markets as well, and as a result, Casey has created a turnkey setup to help experienced investors open up their own Cash-Flow Breakfast Club in their areas. He is committed to helping launch 100 locations throughout the US over the next 3 years.
The next chapters to open are New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Nashville, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, and New Orleans. In these clubs, Casey will be partnering with local industry-leading investors to share their practical tips and knowledge with thousands of students and helps them make the move toward building financial freedom or a hefty retirement fund through real estate.
Omni Casey has been a real estate investor, broker, and coach for over 20 years, teaching people concepts like multiple offer strategy, portfolio purchase strategies, taking control of their retirement funds through strategic real estate investing, and the use of seller financing and creative structures. With his wife Chara and their three children, they own and operate New Leaf Redevelopers, a real estate investing company, keeping the whole family engaged and involved, teaching them the ins and outs of real estate transactions, investment deals, and financial education.
Casey turned his passion for coaching and real estate education into his clubs and the debut novel of the same name, "The Cash-Flow Breakfast Club." The book follows a real estate agent on the brink of financial ruin, forced to realize that he has been playing the wrong game his whole life. Some unlikely mentors help him take a leap of faith and commit to attending the Cash-Flow Breakfast Club, a unique program with a seemingly impossible plan to help him achieve financial freedom in a short time through real estate investing.
One reader of the book and member of the club says that “Omni and his wife did a great job in putting together this book to help people achieve their goal of financial freedom and to live their lives on their own terms. He is passionate about helping people achieve their goals and is genuine about it.”
The second Cash-Flow Breakfast Club meeting in Hawaii will be on November 10 at 6 p.m. at the Courtyard Oahu, North Shore Mariott at 55-400 Kamehameha Hwy, Laie, HI 96762. There are only 100 spots available. To learn more or sign up for one of the meetings, please visit: https://www.omnitheinvestorguy.com/clubs/
