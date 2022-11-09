INOVUES Welcomes Jen Miret to Executive Team as New Director of Marketing and Communications

Jen Miret joins INOVUES as Director of Marketing and Communications INOVUES logo

INOVUES, sole provider of window and facade retrofit technology that does not require replacement or disruption, has hired Jen Miret to spearhead its marketing.

We need an experienced, dedicated marketer to get the word out and help us accelerate the transformation of existing buildings into energy efficient, sustainable properties.” — Anas Al Kassas, Founder and CEO/CTO, INOVUES

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INOVUES, the sole provider of technology that enables existing building facades to be retrofitted without removal, replacement, or disruption, has hired Jen Miret to spearhead its marketing and communications efforts. Miret brings with her 15 years of experience in the architectural glass industry, where she was able to build brand recognition and lead generation through thought leadership.

“Jen’s expertise in branding and content marketing will fuel our growth,” said Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder and CEO/CTO. “Building owners immediately recognize the benefits of our retrofit technology, but many are not yet aware of our solution. We need an experienced, dedicated marketer to get the word out and help us accelerate the transformation of existing buildings into energy efficient, sustainable properties.”

“I was impressed with the INOVUES team and their no-nonsense approach to sustainability,” said Miret. “The ability to dramatically improve the performance of an existing building on budget and without disturbing the structure and its occupants is powerful. I am excited about the opportunity to tell the story.”

Miret’s primary objective as the new Director of Marketing and Communications is to increase awareness of INOVUES’ insulating glass retrofit technology. She will do so by developing, optimizing, and distributing content that is targeted and educational. She will also help calibrate the company’s go-to-market strategy and establish formal marketing processes, building the foundations for a growing team.

Miret brings nearly 20 years of experience in B2B marketing, branding, and public relations to INOVUES. Prior to joining the climate-tech startup, she was Vice President of Marketing at Bendheim, a leading supplier of specialty architectural glass systems. In that role, she honed her storytelling skills and was responsible for the company’s brand; new product introductions; digital marketing; search engine optimization; and media relations, including authoring technical articles for major construction publications. Miret has also held marketing management positions in two multinational companies: MIS Implant Technologies Inc. and Dantec Dynamics.

A presidential scholar at Ramapo College of New Jersey in Mahwah, NJ, Miret graduated with a dual B.A. in International Business and Contemporary Arts. She has participated in several Model UN conferences, debating on behalf of sustainable development causes. It was during these experiences that Miret developed an appreciation for truly sustainable solutions, with clearly intersecting environmental and economic benefits. Her other personal interests include all things design and the visual arts.

ABOUT INOVUES:

INOVUES makes existing buildings more energy-efficient and sustainable through a range of non-invasive insulating glass retrofit solutions. The company's patented technologies are engineered to integrate the latest glass innovations; are quick and easy to install; and do not require any removal, replacement, or disruption to normal building operations. INOVUES offers building owners and managers a high-ROI, low-carbon path to save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value and sustainability of the building. More information on the five-year-old, venture-backed company can be found at www.inovues.com.

