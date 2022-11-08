Book Reveals Responsibilities in Two Realities
Fulfilling tasks from here to therePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Darya Kowalski’s Strange Reality tackles the tale of one Carina Douglas when she came across an enigmatic tapestry on her way home from a weekend trip. The tapestry bore the lines “And the time will come when a stranger to the land will wield the power of the Dragon and Phoenix to end the conflict and bring about peace to the land”. Upon reading this, young Carina was faced with the daunting task of juggling both responsibilities in her own reality and the next.
The author Darya Kowalski was born in Regina, Saskatchewan but was raised in Jasper National Park, Alberta. She studied and graduated from the University of British Columbia and shortly moved to British Columbia to spend her years teaching. She finds time to write during the holidays and weekends in order to balance her hobby being a novelist and her chosen vocation as a teacher. With this balanced schedule accompanying her lifestyle, the author managed to accomplish her quota of fifty thousand words for her Nanowrimo projects in a month.
The three Canadian locations mentioned in her upbringing are significant in the author’s creative process as the three locations continue to influence her through their respective natural beauty. Darya Kowalski has found her specialty in authoring in the genre of science fiction and fantasy. The author strengthens her abilities as a writer through various hobbies such as reading, studying the stars, and imagining the possibility of all things no matter how unlikely they are.
Readers’ reviews of Strange Reality consider it a fantastic read with a mixture of fantasy, mystery, and romance at its core. Come join Carina Douglas in her adventures and see how she fulfills her roles in both realities.
