Keep America Beautiful to Celebrate America Recycles Day November 15

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, invites communities and individuals to join in the celebration of America Recycles Day® on November 15.

America Recycles Day (ARD) educates and encourages individuals on how to be more mindful of what they consume, where and how to properly recycle, and to pledge to recycle more and recycle right in their everyday lives. ARD is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States.

In 2022, ARD will focus on the economic impacts of recycling, the jobs created, reduced manufacturing costs due to the reuse of limited resources, and savings arising from not having to source new raw materials.

“Educating and motivating Americans to recycle is one of the most important aspects of our mission at Keep America Beautiful,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO, Jennifer Lawson. “Today we celebrate those who passionately work to create programs and projects to increase awareness and action for a circular economy. Thank you for being stewards of sustainability.”

THE IMPACT OF AMERICA RECYCLES DAY

The results of ARD 2021 show the direct impact the day has across the country:

- 521 unique recycling events

- 1,706,858 pounds recycled

- 3.65 billion media impressions

- The ARD Hero Award, which honors military installations working to create sustainable environments, was Camp Pendleton which operates a recycling center and sorting facility that collected 8.1 million pounds of recyclable materials in 2020.

TAKE THE #BERECYCLED PLEDGE AND DONATE

For the seventh year, Keep America Beautiful is encouraging people to #BeRecycled in every aspect of their life. The #BeRecycled Pledge is a promise to actively choose to live a recycled lifestyle by committing to “Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

- Recycling at home, work/school and on-the-go

- Buying products made with recycled content

- Educating and encouraging friends, family, and neighbors to take the #BeRecycled Pledge

To date, 88,043 people have taken the #BeRecycled Pledge. Take the pledge here, and learn more about America Recycles Day here.

SPONSORS

Sponsors for America Recycles Day 2022 include EXIT Realty, Heineken, International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), Mutual of Omaha, and Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits.

