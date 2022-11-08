Tryllian Bank Corporation raised $414.6 Million from private and debt financing

Tryllian Bank App and Card Tryllian Bank Card Tryllian Bank App Card and Web-Portal

It's official, We raised $55M with $358M of debt financing, for our global expansion into the US, UK rest of Europe, Singapore and South Africa.

Success comes to those who work towards a better future, and today is the start of one of those successful moments for Tryllian Bank.” — Luqmaan Samie