Coleman Jet Solutions Announces New Market Research Analyst
Coleman Jet Solutions is announcing its new market research analyst, Jonah Rosenberg, who works out of Coleman Jets' headquarters in Highland Park, Illinois.
Coleman Jet Solutions, a premium aircraft brokerage firm that provides unparalleled technical, regulatory, and financial advisory services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonah Rosenberg in the role of Market Research Analyst.
— David Coleman, President of Coleman Jet Solutions
Prior to Joining Coleman Jet Solutions, Jonah worked in commercial real estate and concert promotion, where he coordinated with Chicago officials, community advocates, and musicians. Jonah recently graduated from Dickinson College with a degree in Middle East Studies supplying him with a wealth of knowledge about world commerce. His passion for aviation and interest in diverse cultures offers him the ability to communicate with people in aviation and around the world.
“Our clients can make the best possible decisions with the data Jonah collects and analyzes.” says David Coleman, President of Coleman Jet Solutions. “We are excited to have him on the team.” As an Illinois native, Jonah works out of the Coleman Jet Solutions headquarters in Highland Park, Illinois.
About Coleman Jet Solutions
Coleman Jet Solutions, located on Chicago’s North Shore, provides superior technical, regulatory, and financial guidance with uncompromising loyalty and unequaled results. Our expertise in aircraft research, aircraft evaluation and shrewd negotiation techniques are for the sole benefit of our clients. For more information, visit www.colemanjets.com or contact Dave Coleman at dave@colemanjets.com or 847.748.8333.
