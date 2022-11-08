Private & Luxurious Waterfront Estate in Cayman Islands to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Luxurious Villa Steps From The Beach Seamless flow between the interior & exterior Oceanfront infinity pool, hot tub, & fire pit Tranquil East End setting 120 ft. private dock.

In cooperation with Patty Nugent & Jonathan Sparrow of Cayman Islands Sotheby’s International Realty, Villa Stepping Stone to auction with no reserve.

Stepping Stone combines an exquisite beachfront location with a desirable boat dock and in so doing enters the realm of rare commodity in Grand Cayman.” — Jonathan Sparrow, Cayman Islands Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the Cayman Islands most exciting offerings today, Stepping Stone, 1482 Austin Conolly Drive, this home raises the bar for luxury waterfront properties on the East End, and will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions as part of their December Global Sale. Currently listed for USD $7.749 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder in cooperation with listing agents Patty Nugent and Jonathan Sparrow of Cayman Islands Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 9 December and gavel 14 December live at Sotheby’s New York, becoming one of the first-ever properties to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.



“Stepping Stone combines an exquisite beachfront location with a desirable boat dock and in so doing enters the realm of rare commodity in Grand Cayman. Add an uncompromising design, quality of build and the result is one of the finest luxury real estate offerings in the Cayman Islands.

With four ensuite bedrooms this Balinese inspired home includes an impressive kitchen, home theatre, private office and floor to ceiling folding doors that open onto a breathtaking oceanfront patio that includes an outdoor kitchen, infinity edge pool, hot tub & sunken fireplace.

Whether you are looking to relax & entertain or work remotely, Stepping Stone presents the perfect Caribbean retreat situated on a beautiful stretch of land with lush tropical landscaping and 160 feet of white sand beach.

If year-round sunshine in a tropical paradise is not invitation enough, the Cayman Islands offers qualifying investors the opportunity to become Resident in a country that charges no annual real estate tax, no income tax, no capital gains tax and no inheritance tax.” - Jonathan Sparrow, Cayman Islands Sotheby's International Realty

Escape to a private island oasis surrounded by sparkling turquoise waters. Your villa is located in serene East End, Grand Cayman, on the largest of the three-island chain of the Cayman Islands. You won’t tire of your private oceanfront views and white sandy beach, but head to nearby Barefoot Beach for a slightly different flavor. There, you can snorkel with tropical fish around the barrier reef. Take in the dramatic meeting of seawater and coastal caverns at The Blowholes. Inland, meander through the saturated colors of the botanic gardens, hike the Mastic Trail amidst forests and island wildlife, or delight in the underground world in the Crystal Caves. Grand Cayman’s thriving capital, George Town, and iconic Seven Mile Beach are a scenic drive across the island. Close enough for access to shopping, restaurants, and all the required revelry, but far enough away that your private oasis remains your tranquil private gem

The interior features a chefs kitchen with restaurant-grade Thermador appliances and many focal points highlighting the Balinese-inspired design. The oceanfront-patio extends the entertaining space to the backyard allowing use and ease to the home's infinity-edge swimming pool, hot tub, and private beach and dock.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and casothebys.com and showcased in London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the properties hand-picked for the September Global Sale will benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world. View all of the these incredible properties at casothebys.com

Stepping Stone, 1482 Austin Conolly Dr is available for showings, in-person and virtually, by appointment.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.



Stepping Stone, 1482 Austin Conolly Drive