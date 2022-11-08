Finding Things in the Metaverse: The Easy Way

WAND Announces New Metaverse Taxonomy

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAND, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of our Metaverse Taxonomy, a comprehensive foundation taxonomy that will address all your metaverse documents. This product is available now from wandinc.com. WAND is the industry leader in developing and providing pre-built foundation taxonomies to companies around the world to improve organization, tagging, and search of unstructured and semi-structured information.

Now more than ever before, the Metaverse is at the forefront of many technology companies globally. Organizations are looking to understand and fully utilize this new space for their products and business functions. With numerous documents being generated daily, companies need a way to store, and subsequently relocate documents. Enter the Metaverse Taxonomy. This taxonomy includes 680 terms covering topics relevant to the Metaverse such as Digital Twins, Safety, Privacy, and Governance, the Virtual Economy, and many more. For a two minute online demonstration: www.wandinc.com/taxonomies/wand-metaverse-taxonomy

• Contains over 650 terms and over 150 synonyms

• Formatted for direct download into hundreds of enterprise applications

• Maintains ANSI/NISO Z39.19 standards for taxonomy development

• Consistently updated to provide the most accurate terms as the Metaverse continues to evolve

About WAND, Inc.

Since 1983, WAND has developed curated taxonomies to improve the way our clients search and organize unstructured and semi-structured information. WAND is the premier source for industry vertical taxonomies, business taxonomies, and specialty domain-specific taxonomies. The breadth and coverage of WAND’s taxonomy library is unmatched, and for years, WAND Taxonomies have been used by thousands of companies around the world to organize information.

Applications, where WAND Taxonomies are being deployed, include enterprise content management, enterprise search, behavioral targeting, big data, text analytics, business intelligence, semantic technologies, local search, Artificial Intelligence, knowledge graphs, and sentiment analytics.

WAND is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

