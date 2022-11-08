Simple Homes, a Denver-based provider of turnkey off-site framing solutions, has acquired Rigid Component Systems

Simple Homes has acquired Rigid Component Systems, the oldest independent roof and floor truss manufacturer in Colorado.

DENVER, CO, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple Homes, a Denver-based technology-enabled offsite framing subcontractor, has acquired Rigid Component Systems, the oldest independent roof and floor truss manufacturer in Colorado.

Founded in 1974, Rigid Component Systems serves framing and building contractors in both the residential and commercial markets.The company was founded by A.C. and Doris Harms, and was then sold to their children in 1989, who operated the company thereafter. Rigid Component Systems operates a single manufacturing plant in Longmont, and provides both roof and floor trusses to customers across the state of Colorado.

Simple Homes intends to operate Rigid Component Systems as a stand-alone business and will continue to serve its existing customers, which include general contractors, framing subcontractors, and local lumber yards. At the same time, the company will be working to further integrate Rigid’s capabilities and assets into its mainline turnkey framing business. This includes the integration of Rigid’s proprietary business operations software, which has been a key to the company’s success.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Rigid Component Systems and the Harms family,” said Jeff Hopfenbeck, CEO of Simple Homes. “We see a substantial opportunity to simultaneously grow Rigid Component Systems’ core business, while also driving greater efficiency within our operations in Denver.”

Greg Harms, president of Rigid Component Systems, added, “we are excited to work with Jeff, David Schultz, John Schwarz, and the rest of Simple Homes to continue to grow Rigid Component Systems and provide more value for our customers and employees. Simple Homes’ turnkey solution provides a great platform for growth, and we are happy to be a part of the team.”

About Simple Homes: Simple Homes is a rapidly-growing Denver-based technology-enabled offsite framing subcontractor. The company is focused on increasing access to high-quality housing by using design, technology, and its unique turnkey prefabricated wood framing system.The company operates a central manufacturing facility in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood, and serves both single-family and multifamily residential customers across the Front Range.