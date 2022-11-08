Time Out Market is heading to Vancouver

The food and cultural market is set to open in late 2024 at Oakridge Park

LONDON and VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Time Out Market —the food and cultural market bringing the best of the city under one roof—is set to open in late 2024 in Vancouver's Oakridge Park. Vancouver's designated new town centre, currently under construction, Oakridge Park will be a highly sustainable, mixed-use, transit-oriented cultural hub that includes residential towers, workspace, a 9-acre public park, a civic centre and library, indoor and outdoor performance venues, and a one million square foot shopping centre expected to be one of the busiest and most productive in Canada.

Located across two levels in the shopping centre and spanning 69,000 square feet, Time Out Market Vancouver will showcase a curated collection of the city's best culinary and cultural experiences. Visitors will get to taste food from top local chefs and renowned restaurateurs, sip cocktails from award-winning mixologists and enjoy music and entertainment from rising talents. The first level will feature a curated mix of 17 live cooking kitchens, 3 bars, a coffee shop, a stage, art & cultural spaces and an open-air patio. The mezzanine will include a signature cocktail lounge, an event space and a demonstration kitchen. With approximately 1,400 seats (including the event space), guests will have a variety of indoor and al fresco dining options.

With a focus on supporting local businesses, a close connection with the city is central to Time Out Market's philosophy. As with its existing locations around the world, the Vancouver team plans to collaborate with local talent and provide significant employment opportunities.

The first Time Out Market opened in 2014 in Lisbon in a historic market hall, quickly turning into one of the most popular destinations in the city, with over 4 million visitors in 2019. Following their success in Lisbon, new locations have since opened in Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and Dubai. More Time Out Market locations are under development around the world in cities such as Porto, Osaka, Cape Town and more.

Behind Time Out Market is Time Out Group—the global media and hospitality business that curates and creates the best of the world's greatest cities through its two divisions: Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 with a magazine to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city. Today, across its digital and physical platforms spanning websites, social media, newsletters, video, Live Events and the Markets, Time Out helps people discover the best things to do, see and eat in 333 cities in 59 countries.

One of the most ambitious redevelopments currently underway in North America, as well as one of the largest projects in Vancouver's history, Oakridge Park is being developed in partnership by QuadReal Property Group—an established developer, real estate and investment manager—in partnership with Westbank—one of North America's leading mixed-use real estate development practices—with the goal of being a model for future large scale highly sustainable mixed-use redevelopments globally.

Chris Ohlund, CEO of Time Out Group plc said: "Oakridge Park is a visionary development with a strong sense of community making it a great location for Time Out Market, at the heart of which is to bring the best of the city together under one roof. We are delighted to partner with QuadReal Property Group and Westbank to bring Time Out Market to the beautiful city of Vancouver."

Andy Clydesdale, Executive Vice President, Retail, QuadReal Property Group commented: "We are excited to bring Time Out Market to Vancouver at Oakridge Park, which is set to become a new and vibrant cultural hub for Vancouver. From a retail perspective, our vision was always to seamlessly integrate a world-class culinary experience with a carefully curated collection of brands and services from around the globe. Representing the future of culinary and cultural experiences, Time Out Market literally brings the best of the best to our collective kitchen table."

Ian Gillespie, Founder & CEO, Westbank said: "Decades in the making, Oakridge Park is becoming the new town centre for Vancouver. We have always had great ambitions for the project to become the living room for our community, one of the most diverse cities in the world. For the Food Hall, which will be the heart of the project, we took inspiration from the World Fair, envisioning a community gathering place that celebrates Vancouver's multiculturalism through food. Time Out Market has created a concept that shares these values, centred around bringing together the best culinary and cultural experiences in their cities. Their values align perfectly with our vision for Oakridge Park and we look forward to collaborating together to make Time Out Market Vancouver into a destination, for the community and the world."

About Time Out Market

Time Out Market is the world's first editorially curated food and cultural market, bringing a city's best chefs, restaurateurs and unique cultural experiences together under one roof. From cooking classes with top chefs to installations from local artists and live entertainment, Time Out Market captures and celebrates the best of the city.

Currently, there are seven Time Out Markets globally, featuring over 120 chefs and restaurateurs from James Beard award winners and Michelin-starred chefs to much loved local gems; there are also almost 30 bars plus a variety of cultural spaces. The first Time Out Market opened in 2014 in a historic market hall in Lisbon, quickly turning into the most popular destination in the city with 4 million visitors in 2019. The success of Lisbon brought further expansion in North America, with Time Out Market opening in 2019 in Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal and Chicago, and in 2021 in Dubai. More Time Out Market locations are in the pipeline to open around the world.

Time Out Market is part of Time Out Group PLC TMO, the global media and hospitality business that curates and creates the best of the world's greatest cities.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management total $67.1 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

About Westbank

Westbank is a practice dedicated to the creation of inspiring environments. Established 30 years ago, we are a private company that partners with like minded global organizations to become ever more impactful, concentrating primarily on large projects in our core cities of focus: Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, Tokyo and San Jose. As a global leader in net zero development and the co-owner of one of North America's largest district energy providers, we are committed to largescale net zero carbon initiatives. Our body of work includes residential, hotels, retail, creative workspace, district energy, affordable housing, exhibitions and public art, with over $50B of projects completed or under development. As our practice has evolved, we have woven together an ecosystem of cultural enterprises including restaurants, gyms, spas, music venues, private members clubs, fashion, dance schools and food halls. We bring this ecosystem to life through collaborations with some of the most talented artists, architects, designers and entrepreneurs in the world. We look for every opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite us – to bring people together and help build more inspiring, sustainable communities. Through these and other endeavours, our evolution continues as we become a cultural platform for the creative city.

SOURCE QuadReal