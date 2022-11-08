Submit Release
InventHelp Inventors Develop Net Casting Accessory for Fishermen (TLS-229)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an innovative accessory that would help a fisherman keep a net spread when casting it into the water without directly holding the net in the mouth," said one of two inventors, from Ellenton, Fla., "so we invented the NETTERS BEST FRIEND. Our design increases cleanliness and it could result in a more productive fishing trip."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved accessory for use when casting a fishing net. In doing so, it eliminates the need to place the net within the mouth during the casting process. As a result, it enhances safety, sanitation and cleanliness. It also could increase net coverage and the chances of catching fish. The invention features a practical and time-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishermen who utilize nets. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-229, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

