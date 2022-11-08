Church Pension Group Hosts Annual Conversation on Its Vision, Finances, and Work

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced that it will host a conversation on its vision, finances, and work on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET.

The conversation will feature Canon Kathryn McCormick, Chair of The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees, Mary Kate Wold, Chief Executive Officer and President of CPG, and other CPG leaders. All clergy, lay employees, volunteers, and lay leaders who serve the Church are invited to register at cpg.org/CPGconversation.

"We received a great deal of interest around the Church when we launched a series of conversations with our senior leaders," said Ms. Wold. "In a time of continued uncertainty and market volatility, we want to provide an update on our work and the financial strength of CPG. I encourage Episcopalians who have an interest in learning more about our vision, finances, and work to join us for this important conversation."

The panel, which will be moderated by the Rev. Clayton Crawley, Chief Church Relations Officer, will also feature Frank Armstrong, Chief Operating Officer; Patty Favreau, Chief Communications Officer; and Roger Sayler, Chief Investment Officer.

In advance of the webinar, individuals are encouraged to view CPG's 2022 Annual Report (www.cpg.org/annualreport2022). Through a series of videos, articles, photographs, and graphics, the Annual Report highlights CPG's commitment to serve as a stable presence for the Church.

About the Church Pension Group

The Church Pension Group (CPG) is a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church. It maintains three lines of business—benefits, insurance, and publishing. CPG provides retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church, as well as property and casualty insurance and book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Church. Follow CPG on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. cpg.org

