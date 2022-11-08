Submit Release
Request for Proposals: Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Social Network Analysis

The Washington Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention (OFSVP) is seeking a consultant to lead a project to review the operations and outcomes of the current use of social network analysis to intervene in firearm violence in Washington and nationally, and to make recommendations for how OFSVP can best deploy the responsibilities and resources of the office to support and expand the use of social network analysis in Washington communities and neighborhoods most impacted by firearm violence.

  • Contact for this Request for Proposals: Sharon Livernois at Sharon.Livernois@commerce.wa.gov
  • Application timeline
    • Question and Answer: November 8, 2022 – November 28, 2022
    • Proposal deadline: 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday, December 12, 2022
    • Funding period: January 10, 2023 – June 30, 2023.

