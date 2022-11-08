Unimarket awarded "Strategic Supplier of the Year" by Connecticut College

The award recognizes suppliers that have gone above and beyond for the institution.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eProcurement solution provider Unimarket has been named "Strategic Supplier of the Year" by Connecticut College Procurement Services. The annual award recognizes suppliers that have delivered beyond expectations to help the institution reach strategic goals.

Kristi Kerr, Procurement Manager at Connecticut College, says Unimarket was named this year's winner because of its expertise and commitment to the college's success.

"We present the 'Strategic Supplier of the Year' award to suppliers that have been a true strategic partner and have gone above and beyond their contractual obligations. That has certainly been the case with Unimarket.

"The Unimarket team has delivered exceptional customer service and the level of support they provide is outstanding. They don't just understand their eProcurement solution, they really understand how our ERP works too, which has been so helpful when introducing new functionality.

"But what stands out most is the spirit of collaboration that Unimarket embodies. They've always worked closely with us to meet goals across campus, whether it's improving sustainability or optimizing processes," says Kerr.

"At Connecticut College, we truly listen to our end users so we can best meet their needs — Unimarket does exactly the same for us."

Unimarket has been helping higher education institutions simplify procurement for over 15 years and has become a trusted partner for colleges and universities looking to improve processes and deliver cost savings.

The "Strategic Supplier of the Year" award demonstrates Unimarket's ongoing commitment to supporting procurement in the higher education sector, says President Unimarket North America, Darren Blakely.

"I'm proud that Unimarket has been recognized in this way by Connecticut College — a highly respected and prestigious institution and a valued client. The award exemplifies the values we have as a company and the dedication our people have to help higher education institutions transform procurement and become more strategic," says Blakely.

"eProcurement success comes from a trusting partnership and we will always work closely with our clients to help them overcome challenges and deliver the best possible outcomes."

Unimarket provides eProcurement solutions that help organizations automate and simplify procurement. From an intuitive procurement marketplace, to a comprehensive P2P eProcurement+ solution, the Unimarket platform has the flexibility to meet a broad variety of procurement needs.

