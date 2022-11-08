Submit Release
NDVSB Honors All Veterans, Military Spouses and Active-Duty Military

ePS National Diversity Veteran Small Business

The hunting crew at the NDVSB Veteran Hunt

NDVSB hosts a veteran hunting event that honors veterans, military spouses and all active-duty military in Michigan.

HANOVER, MICHIGAN, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual NDVSB veteran hunt and campfire with my friends, Ted and Shemane Nugent, was a huge success! Thank you to our veterans and military spouses for your service and for attending the event. We also want to thank Ted Nugent, Shemane Nugent, Paul Wilson, Trey Johnson, Dave McMillin, George Zieman, David Waller, and the rest of the crew at Sunrize Safaris. We would like to recognize our sponsors - The Rosie Network, Kroll International, and V3GO. God Bless America!

“NDVSB, along with our partners, are honored to support our veterans and all active-duty military members. Thank you for your service and allowing us to host this hunting event!” says David Saroli, CEO and Founder of NDVSB.

NDVSB’s goal is to build capacity and resiliency with intention for small businesses. In other words, arming small businesses with the needed technology and networking to scale and grow their business. To learn more, go to www.ndvsb.com.

The Rosie Network mission is to build stronger military families by developing entrepreneurial programs and support services that empower active-duty, veterans and military spouses to realize the American Dream of small business ownership, increasing financial stability and self-sufficiency of those who have served our country. To learn more, go to www.therosienetwork.org.

Kroll International is one of the leading wholesalers and distributors of tactical equipment and apparel. To learn more, go to www.krollcorp.com.

V3GO is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) and Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE). V3GO provides complete office and warehousing solutions for any customer. To learn more, go to www.v3go.com.

David Saroli
NDVSB
+1 855-690-3774
email us here

NDVSB Veteran Hunt

